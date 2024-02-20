24 hours in pictures, 20 February 2024

Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A baby humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) is seen off the coast of Kadena Town, Okinawa Prefecture on February 20, 2024. The humpback whale sometimes jumps while swimming. (Photo by Tosei Kisanuki / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)