24 hours in pictures, 20 February 2024
Our picture editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A baby humpback whale (Megaptera novaeangliae) is seen off the coast of Kadena Town, Okinawa Prefecture on February 20, 2024. The humpback whale sometimes jumps while swimming. (Photo by Tosei Kisanuki / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)
A foreign tourist walk past a decoration celebrating the Year of the Dragon at a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 February 2024. The National Economic and Social Development Council has revised its 2024 economic growth forecast down to 2.2 to 3.2 percent, from the earlier prediction of 2.7 to 3.7 percent, after the economy experienced an 1.9 percent growth rate in 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
New IBF Junior Flyweight World Boxing Champion Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga speaks to media on his return to OR Tambo International Airport, 20 February 2024, after winning the title in Mexico. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Ambassador Vusimuzi Madonsela of South Africa in Netherlands (R) speaks during a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, in The Hague, on February 20, 2024. The ICJ is holding hearings all week on the legal implications of Israel’s occupation since 1967, with an unprecedented 52 countries, including the United States and Russia, expected to give evidence. (Photo by Robin van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP)
The Indian Air Force Sarang Aerobatic Team performs in HAL Dhruv helicopters during an aerial flying display on the first day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore in 20 February 2024. The biennial Singapore Airshow begins on 20 February after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs media at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature in Johannesburg, 20 February 2024, on the State of the Province Address. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Jockeys compete during the States and Division cup Traditional and International horse riding competition (final matches) at the Yangon Equestrian and Country Club (YECC), in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 February 2024. The States and Division cup Traditional and International horse riding competition was held to commemorate the 77th Union Day, which was on 12 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING
A woman poses for pictures with the Kawazu cherry blossom trees, one of the earliest blooming cherry blossoms in Japan, in Kawazu of Shizuoka Prefecture on February 20, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)
An umbrella vendor waits for customers along a roadside amid rainfall in Srinagar on February 20, 2024. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
A construction labourer works at a building site, in Sana’a, Yemen, 19 February 2024. The construction material expo is held in Sana’a from 19 to 24 February 2024 with 36 national exhibitors, showcasing the range of construction products and building material and equipment. The building and construction sector in Yemen relies on the import of various products and tools, such as iron, steel, machinery, equipment, electrical appliances, glass, ceramics, wood and its products, plastics, and rubber products. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Bishops attend the opening service at the Spring General Assembly of the German Bishops’ Conference (Deutsche Bischofskonferenz) in Augsburg, Germany, 19 February 2024. German bishops gather in Augsburg for their annual spring general assembly which takes place this year from 19 to 22 February 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
A Palestinian man enters a heavily damaged house following an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 19, 2024, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)
The presidential cortege arrives for a “Prise d’armes” military ceremony in the courtyard of the Hotel National des Invalides in Paris, on February 19, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)
Sailors from the Royal Australian Navy stand in front of the Australian Navy destroyer HMAS Sydney in Sydney on February 20, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)
