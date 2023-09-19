24 hours in pictures, 19 September 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

People gather at the promenade of Qiantang River to watch the light show of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium (C), ahead of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Omotayo Pascalyn and Toyin Saraki attend the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York on September 19, 2023 in New York City. Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit/AFP (Photo by Riccardo Savi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) People gather at the promenade of Qiantang River waiting for the light show of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium (not seen), ahead of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian presidential Press Service on September 19, 2023 shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) awarding wounded Ukrainian servicemen undergo in the Staten Island University Hospital clinic treatment in New York. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP) Workers organises boxes of humanitarian aid in a World Health Organisation warehouse in Sarmada, in northern Syria on September 19, 2023. (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP) A man holds a cross amongst mourners during the burial of victims killed in late August by the army in Goma, in the East of the Democratic Republic of Congo, at a cemetery on the outskirts of the city on September 18, 2023. – Three weeks after the killing of more than 50 civilians during a standoff with troops in Goma, eastern DRC, the victims’ families were finally able to bury the dead late Monday. (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP) Tourists attend a guided tour inside the Expiatory Church of the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona on September 19, 2023. – Jordi Fauli is the seventh architect director of Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi’s master piece the Sagrada Familia (Holy Family) basilica, an infinite work that has been built for almost 140 years in the heart of Barcelona. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP) Supporters of Pakistan’s Islamist political party Jamaat-e-Islami block the road during a protest against rise in price of petrol in Karachi on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Bishop William J. Barber III speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative September 2023 Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 19, 2023 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images for Clinton Global Initiative/AFP (Photo by Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 19: Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA) speaks at a news conference on the introduction of the “Restaurant Workers Bill of Rights” outside the U.S. Capitol Building on September 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers held the news conference alongside Restaurant Opportunity Center United to hear stories about those who work in the restaurant industry and their requests for countrywide improved working conditions. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) Armenians protest to urge the government to respond to the Azerbaijani military operation launched against the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region outside the government building in central Yerevan on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Karen MINASYAN / AFP) NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, arrives the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 19, 2023 in New York City. World heads of state and representatives of government will attend amidst multiple global crises such as Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, and the climate emergency. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images) US President Joe Biden addresses the 78th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) A US Coast Guard boat is anchored at United Nations headquarters during the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 19, 2023. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) Bollywood actress Divya Dutta offers prayers to the idol of Hindu deity Ganesha during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival in Mumbai on September 19, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) Arsenal’s Brazilian striker #09 Gabriel Jesus (5R) and teammates attend a team training session at Arsenal’s training ground in north London on September 19, 2023, ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group B football match against PSV Eindhoven. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)