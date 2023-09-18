24 hours in pictures, 18 September 2023
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Youths play football near a date tree plantation in the beginning of the harvest season in Barkal, in northern Sudan, on May 15, 2023. – In five months of war in Sudan, the violence has killed 7,500 people, displaced over five million and decimated the country’s already fragile infrastructure, plunging millions into dire need. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)
An advertisement for a slimming product is displayed on the back of a ‘cycle taxi’ as it waits for customers in front of the Louvre Museum, in Paris on September 18, 2023. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
Wales’ outside centre Mason Grady (C) breaks through a tackle during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Portugal at Stade de Nice in Nice, southern France on September 16, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
This aerial picture shows the ring fortress Trelleborg pictured in Hejningen near Slagelse, Denmark, on September 18, 2023. – The five Danish ring fortresses from the Viking Age were added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
Youths play football near a date tree plantation in the beginning of the harvest season in Barkal, in northern Sudan, on May 15, 2023. – In five months of war in Sudan, the violence has killed 7,500 people, displaced over five million and decimated the country’s already fragile infrastructure, plunging millions into dire need. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)
Fiji’s outside centre and captain Waisea Nayacalevu (R) tries to break through a tackle from Australia’s left wing Marika Koroibete (L) during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Fiji at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, south-eastern France on September 17, 2023. (Photo by Olivier CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
This handout picture provided by the media office of Iranian football club Persepolis FC on September 18, 2023 shows Saudi football club al-Nassr’s Senegalese Forward Sadio Mane (C) being presented with a gift upon arrival at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport, a day ahead of the AFC Champions League group E match between Persepolis FC and al-Nassr FC. (Photo by Persepolis FC / AFP)
Rescue teams assist in relief work in Libya’s eastern city of Derna on September 18, 2023 following deadly flash floods. – A week after a tsunami-sized flash flood devastated the Libyan coastal city of Derna, sweeping thousands to their deaths, the international aid effort to help the grieving survivors slowly gathered pace. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)
South Africa’s wing Makazole Mapimpi dives to score the team’s second try during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Romania at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, south-western France on September 17, 2023. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android