24 hours in pictures, 18 September 2023

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Youths play football near a date tree plantation in the beginning of the harvest season in Barkal, in northern Sudan, on May 15, 2023. – In five months of war in Sudan, the violence has killed 7,500 people, displaced over five million and decimated the country’s already fragile infrastructure, plunging millions into dire need. (Photo by ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP)