24 hours in pictures, 26 February 2026

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

King Charles III views a lightweight multiple launcher during a visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at Baker Barracks, on February 26, 2026 in Emsworth, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Aerial view showing streets of the commercial district of Uba, in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, on February 25, 2026, where a bridge and several buildings collapsed after the Uba River overflowed due to heavy rains. Despair hung over two cities in southeastern Brazil on February 25 as rescuers and residents searched for 27 people missing after torrential rains unleashed flooding and landslides that killed at least 40. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP) Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Tsakane Matlala appear at Johannesburg High Court on February 26, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The suspects face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle) Students light flares as they hold a banner that reads “28/2 everyone to Syntagma, its ether their profits or our lives” while other students paint the names of the 57 killed in the train accident of Tempi outside the Greek parliament during a rally two days before the third anniversary of Tempi railway collision in February 2023, in Athens on February 26, 2026. Workers, school pupils, university students, and citizens across Greece are preparing to take to the streets on February 28 to mark three years since the Tempi rail disaster the country’s worst rail tragedy, that left 57 dead. (Photo by Aggelos NAKKAS / AFP) Seagulls fly above on the Poniatowka island of the Vistula river during a sunny day in Warsaw, Poland, on February 26, 2026. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) Forensic, investigator , Paul O’Sullivan, testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on February 26, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The inquiry was set up to probe political interference, leadership failures, and internal dysfunction in the South African Police Service (SAPS) with a particular focus on allegations raised by Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about interference within the police command on July 6th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Aerial view of BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Nuevo Leo, Mexico, taken on February 25, 2026. The BBVA stadium will host four matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP) Linda Gxasheka (HR Manager ) testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on February 26, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to investigate and report on the veracity, scope, and extent of the allegations made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that South Africa’s criminal justice system was compromised. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) Fans enjoy the atmosphere ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Super 8 match between India and Zimbabwe at MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Chennai, India. (Photo by Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images) An aerial view of the Karabuk-Bartin Highway, particularly the 1,030-meter-high Ahmetusta Pass, covered in a white blanket following snowfall in Karabuk, Turkiye, on February 26, 2026. (Photo by Yusuf Korkmaz/Anadolu via Getty Images) A model presents a creation of the Prada collection during the Milan Fashion Week Womens-Mens collection Fall-Winter 2026-2027, in Milan on February 26, 2026. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) A dancer poses with the dragon lantern during the Auckland Lantern Festival held at the Manukau Sports Bowl on February 26, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. First held in 2000, the Auckland Lantern Festival attracts more than 110,000 visitors each year to enjoy the sights including a new lantern to celebrate the Year of the Horse. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images) MORE PICTURES: Behind the scenes at romantic ballet classic Giselle