24 hours in pictures, 19 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An AgustaWestland A109 LUH utility helicopter takes part in a military simulation exercise during the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Trade and Exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria on September 18, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring artist Scott LoBaido unveiling a painting of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, President Cyril Ramaphosa during his tour of the Africa Aerospace and Defence 2024 Trade and Exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof, former Minister Pravin Gordhan’s funeral in Durban, and Giant Panda Meng Meng with one of her cubs born at the zoo in Berlin. Artist Scott LoBaido unveils a painting of former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Uniondale, New York, on September 18, 2024. (Photo by David Dee Delgado / AFP) People attend the opening of the installation ‘Battle for light,’ featuring a thermal power plant’s transformer damaged in Russian shelling, in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 September 2024, amid the Russian invasion. The 40-ton transformer, which was destroyed due to the shelling of a thermal power plant, has been installed in Kontraktova Square in the center of Kyiv as a symbol of the stability of the Ukrainian energy system, which is subjected to continued Russian attacks. The installation of the power transformer aims to raise awareness among Ukrainians about the impact of shelling on the country’s energy infrastructure and highlight the resulting forced blackouts. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) observes the interior of an Embraer C-390 Millennium transport aircraft during his tour of the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Trade and Exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria on September 18, 2024. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) Mimmy Vumase is examined by Sister Leshabane Maphefo at the Kempton Park clinic, 19 September 2024 as part of the MomConnect programme by the South African National Department of Health. This programe celebrates its 10th anniversary having registered nearly 5 million mothers, delivering vital health information via SMS and WhatsApp as well as providing guidance and supplying vital information throughout pregnancy and early childhood. Picture: Neil McCartney JJ Wallis of South Africa competes during the flying through targets competition at the 10th World Wingsuit League (WWL) Wingsuit Flying World Championship at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China’s Hunan Province, on Sept. 19, 2024. (Photo by Chen Sihan / XINHUA / Xinhua via AFP) Coffin procession leaving the service at the Special Official Funeral (Category 2) of former Minister Pravin Gordhan at Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on September 19, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The former minister passed away in hospital last Friday, at the age of 75, following a period of illness. (Photo by Gallo Images/Siyabonga Sokhela) An aerial picture taken with a drone shows the surging waters of the Odra river in Wroclaw, southwestern Poland, 19 September 2024. Since 13 September, regions of Central and Eastern Europe have been severely affected by devastating floods caused by Storm Boris. On 16 September, the Polish government officially declared a state of natural disaster in the affected areas. The Polish Government has activated the State Fire Service, Volunteer Fire Service, and Polish Army, including the Territorial Defense Forces, for potential prevention and rescue efforts. Picture: EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI Demonstrators hold placards during a protest outside the Naples Cathedral, against Bed and breakfast (B&B) accommodations and over tourism in Naples, Italy, 19 September 2024. ‘Stop over tourism and B&Bs’ is the appeal of the activists of the ‘Resta Abitante’ campaign on the day of the city’s patron saint celebrations. The activists said in a press release: ‘In the absence of institutional responses we will appeal to San Gennaro: perhaps where politics runs away the Patron Saint of Naples will arrive to defend the inhabitants and ‘melt’ the interests of property developers and speculators’. Picture: EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE Civil Protection volunteers and firefighters assist flood victims during their evacuation from a flooded area in via Cimatti, in the city of Faenza, Emilia-Romagna region, northern Italy, 19 September 2024. Due to heavy rainfall causing rivers to overflow, more than 1,000 people have been evacuated across the Emilia-Romagna region, according to local authorities. The low-pressure system Boris brought heavy rain to central and eastern Europe starting on 11 September 2024 with five times the average monthly rainfall for September within a few days, according to the EU’s Copernicus programme. Hundreds of thousands were evacuated from their homes across the region and more than twenty people died according to the latest reports from the countries affected. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABRIZIO ZANI This recent handout photo released by the Berlin Zoological Garden on September 19, 2024 shows Giant Panda Meng Meng with one of her cubs born at the zoo in Berlin, Germany. Female panda Meng Meng has given birth to twins on August 22, 2024, five years after giving birth to her first offspring. Both cubs are developing rapidly and have cracked the 1kg mark, the zoo said in a statement. (Photo by Handout / BERLIN ZOOLOGICAL GARDEN / AFP) An internally displaced Palestinian child inspects a crater resulting from an overnight Israeli strike in the vicinity of the humanitarian area of Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 19 September 2024. More than 41,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD People ride a Mascaret wave (tidal bore) on surfboards and paddleboards in Saint-Pardon along the Dordogne river, south-western France on September 18, 2024. The Mascaret is a tidal phenomenon in which the leading edge of the incoming tide forms a wave of water that travels up a river or narrow bay. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) A model walks the runway during the Prada collection show at Milan’s Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2025, on September 19, 2024 in Milan. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) The Bank of England in London, Britain, 19 September 2024. Indonesian Air Force aerobatic team Jupiter performs at the Bali International Air Show in Bali, Indonesia, 19 September 2024. The Bali International Air Show runs at Ngurah Rai International Airport from 18 to 21 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI