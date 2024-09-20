24 hours in pictures, 20 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the first practice sessions for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, the submarine SAS ’Manthatisi’ during the renaming ceremony of the submarines buildings at Simons Town Naval Base, a helicopter dropping water to extinguish a fire in Raiz do Monte, and delegates attending the opening day of the Reform UK 2024 annual Party Conference in Birmingham.

A team member cleans the car of Spanish driver Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin in the garage during the first practice sessions for the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, 20 September 2024. The Singapore Formula One Grand Prix takes place on 22 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOM WHITE

The submarine SAS ’Manthatisi’ during the renaming ceremony of the submarines buildings at Simons Town Naval Base in honour of three submarines who died at sea a year ago on September 20, 2024 in Simon’s Town, South Africa. The renaming ceremony commemorates the fallen submarines and provides a space for reflection and respect for the families and the broader SA Navy affected by the accident. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

A helicopter drops water to extinguish a fire in Raiz do Monte, Vila Pouca de Aguiar, Portugal, 19 September 2024. At least seven people died and 120 were injured in the fires that have been raging since 15 September in the north and center regions of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/PEDRO SARMENTO COSTA

Environmental advocate volunteers collect trash on the eve of International Coastal Cleanup Day in Navotas city, Metro Manila, Philippines, 20 September 2024. International Coastal Cleanup Day is the world’s largest volunteer effort for ocean’s health that held annually on every third Saturday of September, with this year’s theme ‘Arctic Cities and Marine Litter’. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Palestinian man inspects a destroyed car following a reported drone strike, one day after an Israeli military raid in the West Bank village of Qabatiya, near the city of Jenin, 20 September 2024. At least seven Palestinians have been killed during an Israeli army raid on 19 September in the village of Qabatiya, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Models present creations by Tod’s during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025 Women collections, in Milan, Italy, 20 September 2024. The Milano Moda Donna SS 2025 runs from 17 to 23 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/Mourad Balti Touati / Z13

Muslims pray as the imam displays the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad on the following Friday of Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 20 September 2024. Thousands of devotees gathered at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammad offer special prayers on the occasion of the Prophet’s birth anniversary. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Lufthansa crew members dressed in traditional Bavarian Lederhosen and Dirndl clothes (Trachten crew) react during a photo shooting ahead of their flight to Osaka, at Franz Josef Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany, on September 20, 2024. During the next two weeks, Lufthansa crews fly on selected flights in traditional clothes. The world’s largest beer festival Oktoberfest opens its 189th edition on Saturday, September 21, 2024, and runs until October 6 on the Theresienwiese (Therese’s Meadow), shortened by locals to the “Wiesn”. (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)

Children take part in the cleaning of a damaged sport hall at a school following heavy rain and flood waves of the Bela river, in village of Ceska Ves, Czech Republic, 20 September 2024. Floods caused by heavy rains brought by Storm Boris have caused deaths across central and eastern Europe since 13 September, with five dead and eight missing in the Czech Republic. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Delegates attend the opening day of the Reform UK 2024 annual Party Conference in Birmingham on September 20, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

An Australian Air Force F-35 fighter jet (top) performs during the Bali International Air Show in Bali, Indonesia, 20 September 2024. The Bali International Air Show runs at Ngurah Rai International Airport from 18 to 21 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The tail of a Lufthansa airplane sticks out of a hangar at the Franz Josef Strauss airport in Munich, southern Germany, on September 20, 2024. (Photo by Michaela STACHE / AFP)

