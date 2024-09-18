24 hours in pictures, 18 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The photo taken on September 17, 2024 shows a villager walking over burning charcoal to perform a traditional fire-walking ritual called “Lianhuo” at Shuangfeng village in Jinhua, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

A mural featuring Steve Biko is seen as a gardener uses a leaf blower to clean a pavement along Oxford Road near Parktown, 17 September 2024. Last week was the anniversary of Biko's death. Biko died on 12 September 1977 from a brain hemorrhage due to injuries sustained during interrogation. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Thato Phulane touches one of the artworks at a tactile art for the visually impaired workshop in The student Gallery at the University Of Pretoria on September 18, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The art workshop, led by Associate Professor Jenni Lauwrens, challenged traditional notions of art appreciation by focusing on touch rather than sight. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) A road surrounded by smoke in a burnt area is pictured during a wildfire at Lourizela, Agueda in Aveiro on September 18, 2024. Thousands of Portuguese firefighters battle widespread blazes which have killed three and ravaged more land in three days than was burnt in the rest of the summer. (Photo by Patricia DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP) A supporter (C) of National People's Power (NPP) presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, holds the party symbol during a rally ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in Colombo on September 18, 2024. Sri Lanka's presidential hopeful Anura Kumara Dissanayaka wants a peaceful revolution after his Marxist party failed to seize power in two uprisings that left more than 80,000 people dead. The cash-strapped nation will vote for its next president on September 21. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) Britain's Ineos Britannia competes during the 37th America's Cup-Luis Vuitton semi-finals race, off the coast of Barcelona on September 18, 2024. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) Joburg Water attend to a burst water pipe as motorists dodge the spray on 5th Street in Albertville, 18 September 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A full moon, this one also called The Harvest Moon, and one of 4 supermoons this year, rises over Kalk Bay Harbour, near Cape Town, on September 17, 2024. Supermoons happen when the moon is closest to earth, and appear bigger than usual. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni and the Johannesburg District Commissioner Major General Max Masha destroy liquor that was confiscated during raids and closures of illegal outlets in the province at Johannesburg Central Police Station, 18 September 2024. Picture:Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Iraqi soldiers prepare a shipment of emergency medical aid, destined to Lebanon, at the Baghdad International Airport on September 18, 2024. Hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded across Lebanon on September 17, killing at least nine people and wounding around 2,800 in blasts the Iran-backed militant group blamed on Israel. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) Devotees immerse an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesha, in a river on the outskirts of Amritsar on September 17, 2024, on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) A resident covers her face as a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) worker fumigates during a drive in a residential area to prevent dengue mosquito breeding, in New Delhi on September 18, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) A model poses backstage before the Antonio Marras collection show at Milan's Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2025, on September 18, 2024 in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) A cycle-rickshaw puller transports empty plastic cans along a road in Amritsar on September 18, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) A worker dries raw hide at a tannery in Dhaka on September 18, 2024. (Photo by MUNIR UZ ZAMAN / AFP) A surfer is lit as he sits on his board by a super moon as it rises at Manly Beach in Sydney on September 18, 2024. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)