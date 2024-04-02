24 hours in pictures, 2 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
The Easter bunny joins the White House news briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 April 2024. The 2024 Easter Egg Roll taking place on 01 April on the South Lawn of the White House was expected to welcome about forty thousand people. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL
A competitor in the men’s open category runs with a 50kg sack of coal during the World Coal Carrying Championships in Gawthorpe, Britain, 01 April 2024. The coal race, which began in 1963 and is held every Easter Monday, sees competitors run through the West Yorkshire village of Gawthorpe while carrying sacks of coal on their shoulders in a tradition that began as a bet between a coalman and a farmer. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Emergency personnel extinguish a fire at the site of strikes which hit a building next to the Iranian embassy in Syria’s capital Damascus, on April 1, 2024. Syrian state media said Israeli strikes hit an Iranian consular annex in the capital on April 1, while a war monitor reported eight people were killed and Iranian state media said a senior commander of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was among the dead, amid rising regional tensions due to the Gaza war. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP)
Anti government protesters camp outside the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, 01 April 2024. Protesters declared four days of rallies outside the Knesset and set up tents, calling for the return of all hostages held in Gaza and the immediate government dissolution. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), 134 Israeli hostages are currently being held by Hamas in Gaza. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Shiite Muslims self-flagellate during a procession to commemorate the 7th century killing of Imam Ali, the son-in-law of the Prophet Mohammed during the Muslim month of Ramadan in Lahore on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Ultra Orthodox Jewish youths block a road in Bnei Brak as they protest against their conscription into the Israeli armed forces, on April 1, 2024. Israel’s decades-old exemption from military service for ultra-Orthodox Jews is poised to end on April 1, a divisive move that imperils the coalition government as the nation is at war with Hamas. (Photo by Oren ZIV / AFP)
Women are splashed with water in Sosto Museum Village of Ethnography in Nyiregyhaza, northeastern Hungary, 01 April 2024, on Easter Monday. During this Easter Monday folk tradition, young men greet young women with Easter rhymes then pour water on them, and the women present the men with decorated eggs. Picture: EPA-EFE/Attila Balazs
A man walks past a mural by Berlin-based graffiti artist Eme Freethinker depicting a chimpanzee handing a joint to a likeness of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on April 1, 2024, as a law allowing adults to carry up to 25 grams of dried cannabis and grow up to three marijuana plants at home came into effect in Germany. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
A man stands by a destroyed car of the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) as it sits along Al Rashid road, between Deir Al Balah and Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, 02 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least four people from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The victims were confirmed to be a British, a Polish and an Australian citizen, while the nationality of the fourth victim was still unknown. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER
This photograph taken on April 1, 2024, shows submerged Poplars trees during the flooding of the Vienne River, in Chinon, western France. More than a hundred people were evacuated from their homes in Indre-et-Loire and Vienne, and a kayaker was reported missing in Haute-Vienne, following heavy river flooding in west-central France since March 30, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
Workers set up a statue in the likeness of French football player Kylian Mbappe ahead of an event outside the Palais Brongniart in Paris on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Martin LELIEVRE / AFP)
A forest department worker displays newly hatched Olive Ridley turtles at a hatchery along a beach after their eggs were collected by the volunteers and forest department workers from along the coastline of Bay of Bengal, in Chennai on April 1, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
A man takes a picture of cherry blossoms in Beijing on April 2, 2024. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)
