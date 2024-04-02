24 hours in pictures, 2 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

The Easter bunny joins the White House news briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 April 2024. The 2024 Easter Egg Roll taking place on 01 April on the South Lawn of the White House was expected to welcome about forty thousand people. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL