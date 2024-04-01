24 hours in pictures, 1 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A Thai performer places his head inside a crocodile’s mouth at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo on a day of its reopening in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 01 April 2024. Thailand’s famous tourist attraction, Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm, reopened to tourists on 01 April 2024, following a temporary closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the zoo to suffer financial losses and go into liquidation. The site, established in 1950, claims to be Thailand’s first and the world’s largest crocodile farm with more than 60,000 freshwater and marine crocodiles as well as housing various other animal showcases including tigers and chimpanzees. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
A herd of wild Asiatic elephants bathe at Khamrenga wetland in Thakurkuchi village, outskirts of Guwahati, April 1, 2024. (Photo by Biju BORO / AFP)
A pedestrian walks with an umbrella to combat the heat outside Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok on April 1, 2024. Thailand braces for more hot weather with temperatures could reach 40 degrees during a severe heatwave period, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD). (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
Pope Francis leads the Regina Coeli prayer from a window overlooking Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City, 01 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
An Israeli farmer tends to his field near Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel near the Lebanon border on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
New employees of Japan Airlines Group (JAL) toss paper airplanes during the company entrance ceremony at a Haneda airport maintenance hangar in Tokyo, Japan, 01 April 2024. Almost 2,600 new recruits from 40 JAL group companies attended the event at the start of the new fiscal year. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A youth plays a traditional game on stilts ahead of iftar, the time of breaking fast, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at the Baiturrahman grand mosque in Banda Aceh on April 1, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)
Muslim devotees react as a priest displays a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad during special prayers to observe the Martyr Day of Hazrat Ali, cousin of Prophet Muhammad, on the 21st day of Ramadan, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on April 1, 2024. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
People wearing traditional costumes ride festively decorated horses as they take part in the horse pilgrimage St Georgi Ride (Georgiritt) on Easter Monday on April 1, 2024, in Traunstein, southern Germany. The annual ride is a horse pilgrimage to honor Saint George and takes the participants from the Bavarian town of Traunstein to the chapel of Ettendorf, where they are blessed. The Saint George Ride and Historical Sword Dance in Traunstein are part of the Nationwide Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Photo by Lukas Barth-Tuttas / AFP)
This photograph taken on April 1, 2024, shows a view of a flooded area due to the overflowing of the Vienne River, in Chinon, western France. More than a hundred people were evacuated from their homes in Indre-et-Loire and Vienne, and a kayaker was reported missing in Haute-Vienne, following heavy river flooding in west-central France since March 30, 2024. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)
British Thomas Mayer competes in the men’s kayak cross time trial race during the Slalom & Kayak Cross Selection Series, at Lee Valley White Water Centre, in Waltham Cross, north of London, on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
A man fishes in West Lake amid high levels of air pollution in Hanoi on April 1, 2024. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 31 March 2024