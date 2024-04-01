24 hours in pictures, 1 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A Thai performer places his head inside a crocodile’s mouth at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo on a day of its reopening in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 01 April 2024. Thailand’s famous tourist attraction, Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm, reopened to tourists on 01 April 2024, following a temporary closure in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the zoo to suffer financial losses and go into liquidation. The site, established in 1950, claims to be Thailand’s first and the world’s largest crocodile farm with more than 60,000 freshwater and marine crocodiles as well as housing various other animal showcases including tigers and chimpanzees. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK