24 hours in pictures, 2 December 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

People wear traditional Sindhi attire as they celebrate Sindhi culture celebrations in Karachi, Pakistan, 01 December 2024. Sindhi Culture, one of the oldest cultures in the world that originated around 5,000 years ago, is celebrated all over the world in the month of December. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring lifeguards doing fitness drills during the launch of beach safety plans for the festive season at Clifton Lifesaving Club House, armed men taking selfies at the Nayrab military airport, in Aleppo, Syria, Phumlamqashi informal settlement residents protesting over water issues, and people walk along Regent Street as they do their Black Friday week and Christmas shopping in London. Lifeguards doing fitness drills during the launch of beach safety plans for the festive season at Clifton Lifesaving Club House on December 02, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The City is planning a record deployment of safety personnel to tourism hotspots across the metro. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Armed men take selfies at the Nayrab military airport, in Aleppo, Syria, 02 December 2024. Syrian opposition forces, led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive on 27 November, taking large parts of Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city. The offensive triggered counterattacks by the Syrian regime forces as well as Russian and Syrian airstrikes on opposition-controlled areas. More than 400 people, including civilians and militants have been killed since 27 November, SOHR stated, while the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that over 20,000 people have been internally displaced within Aleppo and to other governorates. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAL AL HAMMOUD Phumlamqashi informal settlement residents protest over water issues, near Lenasia, Johannesburg, 2 December 2024. Residents barricaded Golden Highway after Joburg Water disconnected illegally connected water pipes that supply the informal settlement a week ago. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Skiers ride a lift as they enjoy the snow and sunny weather during one of the first weekends after the opening of the ski season in the alpine resort of Verbier, Switzerland, 01 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD People watch seagulls and pigeons on Haeundae Beach in Busan on December 2, 2024. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) A Romanian woman exits the voting booth after stamping her ballot during the parliamentary elections at Cezar Bolliac Primary School polling station in Bucharest, Romania, 01 December 2024. Approximately 18 million Romanian citizens are expected at the polling stations this weekend for choosing the bicameral parliament members, according to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), of which 989,230 people can express their intention abroad. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT Sylvia Gathoni Wahome “TheQueenArrow” (Kenya) and Zahraa Khan “Iron Fist” (South Africa) during the winner’s finals of the Mzansi Esports Champions 2024, an all-female Tekken tournament held at rAge Expo at Nasrec on December 01, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Eight female players from across Africa competed and Zahraa ‘Iron Fist’ Khan from South Africa won the tournament by beating Sylvia “TheQueenArrow” Gathoni Wahome from Kenya. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) A man (C) drinks as he sits outside a temporary shelter at a school after people’s houses were affected by the flooding, in Pasir Mas, state of Kelantan, Malaysia, 02 December 2024. According to the National Disaster Control Center (NDCC), around 130,000 people have been displaced due to the floods nationwide across nine states while five deaths have been recorded. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL People walk along Regent Street as they do their Black Friday week and Christmas shopping and enjoy the festive decorations in London, Britain, 01 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN An aerial photo shows fishermen collecting fish from their net at a beach in Banda Aceh on December 2, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Supporters of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), the farmers’ front of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) chant slogans during a protest march in Noida on December 2, 2024, demanding the expansion of minimum support prices (MSP) and other benefits. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) Mahotella Queens at the Hugh Fest at Nirox Sculpture Park on December 01, 2024 in Krugersdorp, South Africa. Proudly presented by Assupol and hosted by the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, the festival celebrates the late Bra Hugh Masekela’s eclecticism and famous Love, Learn, Teach motto. (Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images) Employees of Volkswagen (VW) demonstrate with drums with the logo of IG Metall union at the headquarters plant of German car maker Volkswagen (VW), on December 2, 2024 in Wolfsburg, Germany, as thousands of Volkswagen workers go on strike all over Germany in an escalating industrial dispute at the crisis-hit German auto giant with thousands of jobs at stake. VW has been hit hard by high manufacturing costs at home, a stuttering shift to electric vehicles and tough competition in key market China. It has announced a plan to cut billions of dollars in costs. (Photo by Julian Stratenschulte / POOL / AFP) Protesters shoot fireworks toward police during a fourth day of nationwide protests against a government decision to shelve EU membership talks in Tbilisi early on December 2, 2024. Police in Georgia fired tear gas and water cannon on a fourth straight day of pro-EU protests that drew tens of thousands of people, as the prime minister rebuffed calls for new elections. (Photo by Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP) A demonstrator walks past a fire as Taxi drivers block the toll station on the A7 motorway during a demonstration against a new downward pricing system for medical transport and a “shared taxi” obligation proposed by the Caisse Nationale d’Assurance Maladie (CNAM) in Lancon-Provence, southern France, on December 2, 2024. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP) Members of military history clubs, dressed in historic uniforms, attend a re-enactment of Napoleon’s famous battle of Austerlitz, near the city of Slavkov u Brna, Czech Republic, 30 November 2024. About 1,000 participants from 15 countries with 60 horses and 15 cannons took part in the re-enactment of the Battle of Austerlitz (German name of Slavkov) to mark its 219th anniversary. The battle, in which French emperor Napoleon achieved a crucial defeat over the united armies of Austrian emperor Franz I and Russian Tsar Alexander I, was fought on 02 December 1805. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Stilt-walkers dressed as tree-spirit "Ents" move into position as environmental campaign groups demonstrate outside the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero, as they call for the closure of the Drax power station, on December 02, 2024 in London, England. Climate demonstrators are calling for an end to government subsidies for the Drax Power Plant in North Yorkshire, which generates electricity by burning wood pellets sourced from trees in North America. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)