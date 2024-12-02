PICTURES: Carnival parade brightens up the streets of Orange Farm

This weekend the Orange Farm Carnival took to the streets with a colourful procession through the community.

Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A performer performs some tricks with a football in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen PICTURES: Betway Summer Cup glitz, glamour and horse racing