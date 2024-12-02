Multimedia

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

2 Dec 2024

02:00 pm

PICTURES: Carnival parade brightens up the streets of Orange Farm

This weekend the Orange Farm Carnival took to the streets with a colourful procession through the community.

Orange Farm Carnival

Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
A performer performs some tricks with a football in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Orange Farm Carnival
Performers take part in the annual Orange Farm Carnival in Orange Farm, 1 December 2024. The parade features dancers, puppeteers and floats, among others, aiming to revive the spirit of Ubuntu, promote positive social change, foster inclusivity and address social issues through the expressive mediums of arts and culture. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

PICTURES: Betway Summer Cup glitz, glamour and horse racing

