Of Soul and Joy takes photography to communities through Rural Empowerment Project

During the two weeks, the kids are mentored by accomplished photographers.

Class in session: Students and mentors of the Of Soul and Joy Rural Empowerment Project in Tzaneen, Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

In its essence the proverb that avers that “charity begins at home” means that one must first get their house in order and only then, can they go out to help others.

It’s about filling others’ cups, from a full one.

In its dozen years of existence, Thokoza-based social art movement and education program Of Soul and Joy (OSJ) has made a tangible impact in the township located in the southeast of Johannesburg by empowering youth, often disadvantaged, with skills in photography.

Since 2012, the OSJ has awarded around fifty scholarships, held over twenty annual exhibitions and community events and published four books featuring the OSJ students’ work while also creating work opportunities for over ten active mentors as a commitment to its 12 years of photography training in South Africa.

“We’ve done a lot in our 10 years in Thokoza and as the Thokoza photographers grow, we also as Of Soul and Joy, must grow. Kids in rural areas also need this exposure too,” OSJ project manager and mentor Jabulani Dhlamini told The Citizen.

ALSO READ: Of Soul and Joy: An initiative that teaches photography skills to youth

From Thokoza to the rural areas

OSJ is now spreading its reach by going into rural areas to do the work it continues to do in Thokoza.

Through its Rural Empowerment Project, OSJ is currently in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on a two-week photography workshop at Magoza Secondary School.

“The first week has been great. We did not know what to expect but the kids are motivated and enthusiastic about learning photography,” shared Dhlamini.

The project focuses on unemployed youth and students between the ages of 15 and 25 from both the school and the surrounding community.

This is OSJ’s second Rural Empowerment Project; in 2022 it first went to Nquthu’s Mathukulula Secondary School in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We work with a particular school but it’s open to the community, particularly unemployed youth,” shared Dhlamini.

SOJ members are currently in its second and final week of their time at the Dan Village in Tzaneen where there are a total of 30 students, with 20 being from Magoza Secondary School and 10 picked from the village.

“We only have four matriculates who are part of this two-week workshop. We don’t usually pick matriculates, but they showed interest. The rest of the participating students are from grade nine to 11,” said Dhlamini.

ALSO READ: SA photographer Sibusiso Bheka out to make a name for himself in Paris

Continuity

The thinking behind the prioritisation of lower-grade students is that the project is rooted in continuity.

As this is their first time in Tzaneen and only there for the two weeks, SOJ will return to the community during the 2025 school holidays where they’ll add on to the skills taught during the ongoing two weeks.

The same thing happened in Nquthu.

“Because we first went there in 2022, we returned in 2023 again to have workshops with the kids. Our mentors still go to the community to have workshops there. Next year we’re planning on adopting another school in KZN, not far from Nquthu in Nkandla,” shared Dhlamini.

Students who perform well and show keen interest are provided scholarship opportunities in the media world, beyond photography.

ALSO READ: SA photographer Vuyo Mabheka on being selected to showcase his work in France

On-the-ground learning

During the two weeks, the kids are mentored by accomplished photographers who are also SOJ alumni which include Sibusiso Bheka, Thandile Zwelibanzi, Vuyo Mabheka and Lunathi Mngxuma.

“We give them a basic understanding of photography, camera control,” said Dhlamini.

Sibusiso Bheka Mentoring Students in Limpopo. Picture supplied

There is a lot of practical learning during the two-weeks, where students are on the ground being taught about how to even approach subjects to get consent to take photos.

“Our classes start at 8am until 4pm. We provide lunch for them during the day and after spending some time in class, we go into the community to take photos.”

Dhlamini said the photos taken by the learners are narrative-based, which is to encourage them to tell their stories.

“We’ve seen that the camera is a healing tool for these kids. You see their stories being told through the camera. Most of them speak and take photos of their mothers, which speaks to absent fathers. Others take photos of local business people,” Dhlamini said.

On Friday, which will be the last day of their time in the community, there will be a digital exhibition where shots taken by the students will be shown to the community.

Dhlamini said OSJ is intentional about involving the community.

“The aim is not to make them photographers. It’s about exposure to other careers out there. That’s why we invite the parents to also show them that there are opportunities out there.”

NOW READ: Photographers capture Election Day and reflect on the country’s democratic journey