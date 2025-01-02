24 hours in pictures, 2 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Members of the ‘Ekum Baba’ light up the streets of Banjul ahead of the annual hunting festival in Banjul on January 1, 2025. Rooted in tradition, this vibrant celebration marks the New Year with music, dancing, and a fierce yet friendly competition between hunting societies for the title of the best display of animal heads, masks and costumes. (Photo by MUHAMADOU BITTAYE / AFP)