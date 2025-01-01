24 hours in pictures, 1 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Marco Fois jumps from Cavour Bridge to celebrate the arrival of New Year’s Eve in Rome, Italy, 01 January 2025. During this New Year’s tradition, men jump off the 15-meter-high bridge into the waters of the Tiber River. Picture: EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Fireworks explode above the Great Pyramids New Year’s celebrations in Cairo on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) Officials take part in an investigation at the site where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport in Muan, some 288 kilometres southwest of Seoul on January 1, 2025. The Boeing 737-800 was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea when it crashed on arrival on December 29, killing everyone aboard — save two flight attendants pulled from the twisted wreckage of the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP) Arthur Cazaux of France hits a return during his men’s singles match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane on December 31, 2024. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) New Year’s day revellers and holidaymakers gather at Durban South beach during New Year festivities in Durban on January 1, 2025. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) Thai people pray inside coffins during the New Year’s resurrection ceremony at Wat Takien temple in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 01 January 2025. The resurrection ceremony rituals are performed at a Buddhist temple where Thai devotees lie in coffins symbolizing the concepts of death and rebirth in hopes of ushering in a new year filled with luck and the fulfillment of their wishes. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT A man dressed as a Zagarron character visits the villagers houses to congratulate them with the New Year and ask for a Christmas bonus in the village of Montamarta in Zamora, northern Spain, 01 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARIAM A. MONTESINOS A spider’s web is seen frozen in Zaragoza, Aragon, Spain, 30 December 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAVIER BELVER Switzerland’s Killian Peier takes the run-up for his jump during a training session for the second leg of the Four Hills Ski Jumping tournament (Vierschanzentournee), in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on December 31, 2024. (Photo by KERSTIN JOENSSON / AFP) People take part in the New Year’s traditional sea bath during the New Year’s Day celebrations at Cascais beach near Lisbon, Portugal, 01 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO COTRIM A Palestinian child rides his bicycle past drenched tents during a rain storm at a makeshift camp in Gaza City on December 31, 2024, amid the continuing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) Ukrainians sing Christmas carols and carry decorated stars of Bethlehem during a parade in downtown Lviv, western Ukraine, 30 December 2024, as part of the upcoming New Year’s celebrations amid the ongoing Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS A Sadhu, or a Hindu holy man, applies ash on his face at the revamped Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the river Ganges, ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) A spot-billed pelican is pictured on a cold winter morning at Kalkere Lake in Bengaluru on January 1, 2025. (Photo by IDREES MOHAMMED / AFP) A couple, wearing 1900 style costumes, kiss as they take part in the traditional last swim of the year event, off the beach at Cabourg, northern France on December 31, 2024. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) A protester holds an effigy of Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa during a demonstration against the disappearance of four minors who went missing during a military operation, outside the courthouse in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on December 31, 2024, during the arraignment hearing against 16 military personnel allegedly involved in the disappearance. The discovery on December 24 of several charred bodies during a search for the adolescent boys has deepened shock and anger at the case. Efforts to identify the four corpses found near an air force base have been complicated by their badly burned state. The minors went out to play football on December 8 and never came home. (Photo by Marcos PIN / AFP) A newborn chimpanzee with its mother in animal zoo Safaripark Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek, the Netherlands, 30 December 2024. It is the first child for the nine-year-old mother. The gender of the newborn is still unknown. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROB ENGELAAR Aerial view taken before the start of the 99th 15km Sao Silvestre international race in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) Remnants of New Year’s Eve celebrations on the street of Warmoesstraat in downtown Amsterdam, Netherlands, 01 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN PICTURES: New Year celebrations around the world