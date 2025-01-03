24 hours in pictures, 3 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Penguins are counted during a photocall for the annual count of animals at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, 03 January 2025. According to the London Zoo, the annual audit takes the zoo keepers almost a week to complete, and the information is used to create a database shared with other zoos to help manage the worldwide conservation breeding programmes for endangered animals. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN