24 hours in pictures, 3 January 2025
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Penguins are counted during a photocall for the annual count of animals at ZSL London Zoo in London, Britain, 03 January 2025. According to the London Zoo, the annual audit takes the zoo keepers almost a week to complete, and the information is used to create a database shared with other zoos to help manage the worldwide conservation breeding programmes for endangered animals. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A crane lifts the tail section during the salvage operation of the Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft which crashed and burst into flames at Muan International Airport, in Muan on January 3, 2025. Jeju Air flight 2216 was carrying 181 people from Thailand to South Korea on December 29, 2024, when it issued a mayday call and belly-landed before hitting a barrier and bursting into flames, killing everyone aboard except two flight attendants pulled from the burning wreckage. (Photo by YONHAP / AFP)
Competitors drive their cars on the Moreeb Dune, known locally as Tal Moreeb and is considered one of the world’s highest sand hills, during the Moreeb Dune Cars Championship in the Liwa desert on January 2, 2025. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
An aerial view shows the destruction in the Damascus district of Assali on January 2, 2025. (Photo by Bakr ALKASEM / AFP)
A person feeds a seagull during sunset at Bang Pu seaside resort in Samut Prakan province, outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 02 January 2025. Every year during the cold winter months, between October and March, thousands of seagulls from Siberia, Mongolia, Tibet, and China migrate to warmer destinations such as the Bang Pu seaside. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Huge light sculptures of polar bears are installed as part of a seasonal decoration for the New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow, Russia, 02 January 2025. Russians are preparing to celebrate Christmas, observed on 07 January, according to the Russian Orthodox Julian calendar. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Ryan Rickelton of South Africa celebrate after scoring a half century during day 1 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Pakistan at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground on January 03, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
General views during day 1 of the 2nd Test between South Africa and Pakistan at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground on January 03, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
A man reacts as he prays at a memorial on Bourbon Street after it reopened to the public on January 2, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana, following an attack on January 1 which left 14 dead. A US army veteran loyal to the Islamic State jihadist group likely acted alone when he killed 14 and injured dozens in a truck attack on a crowd of New Year revelers in New Orleans, the FBI said on January 2. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
A sunken boat on the Bridgewater Canal, which embankment collapsed on New Year’s Day in Little Bollington, Britain, 02 January 2025. The canal collapsed during heavy rainfall in northern Britain on New Year’s Day. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
A flock of pigeons flies amid dense fog on a cold winter morning at Lal Chowk in Srinagar on January 3, 2025. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP)
A worker pushes a wheelbarrow carrying trash, past a wall mural ahead of the Maha Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj on January 2, 2025. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
Indian army soldiers dance to the tunes of a military band as they take a break during rehearsals for the upcoming Republic Day parade on a cold winter morning in New Delhi on January 3, 2025. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
People try to salvage items from the burned down secondhand clothing market at Kantamanto in Accra, Ghana, on January 2, 2025. The fire at the Kantamanto market began in the early morning hours, destroying a large part of the area and displacing thousands of traders. (Photo by Nipah Dennis / AFP)
An elephant approaches to feed on a Christmas tree in his enclosure at the Berlin Zoological Garden in Berlin, Germany, 03 January 2025. The Berlin Zoological Garden feeds traditionally non-sold, untreated, leftover Christmas trees to animals. Picture: EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 2 January 2025
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.