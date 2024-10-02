24 hours in pictures, 2 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Prelates attend a holy mass for the opening of the Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, on October 2, 2024 at St Peter’s square in The Vatican. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the remains of victims of the school bus fire leaving the forensic institute at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok, a fan attending the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament, cable cars with “Hello Kitty” designs travelling between Mount Faber and Sentosa Island in Singapore, and the remains of an Iranian missile in the Negev desert near Arad. Police officers stand in line as an ambulance carrying the remains of victims of a school bus fire leaves the forensic institute at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok on October 2, 2024. A devastating fire on a Thai school bus killed at least 23 people, police said on October 1, after rescuers pulled children’s bodies from the charred wreckage of the vehicle. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) A fan attends the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on October 2, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) Motorists drive through the rain brought by Typhoon Krathon in Kaohsiung city, Taiwan, 01 October 2024. Six cities and counties in Taiwan have announced the closure of schools and offices due to alerts issued for Typhoon Krathon by the Central Weather Administration (CWA). By 8 p.m. on 01 October, Typhoon Krathon was situated 180 kilometers south-southwest of Kaohsiung and was slowly moving north-northeast at six kilometers per hour, according to data from the Central Weather Administration (CWA). The storm had a radius of 220 kilometers, with maximum sustained winds reaching 198 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 245 kilometers per hour. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO Team Prada Luna Rossa Pirelli crew make repairs in the boat after retiring from the first leg during Day 5 in the 2024 Louis Vuitton Cup final in Barcelona, Spain, 01 October 2024. The winner of the Louis Vuitton Cup sailing competition determines the challenger in the 37th America’s Cup to be held in October. Picture: EPA-EFE/Quique Garcia Cable cars with “Hello Kitty” designs travel between Mount Faber and Sentosa Island in Singapore on October 2, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) Rescuers check the destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburb of Shayyah on October 2, 2024. At least five Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs early October 2, a Lebanese security source said, as the Israeli military said it was targeting Hezbollah sites and issued several evacuation orders. (Photo by AFP) People stand on top of the remains of an Iranian missile in the Negev desert near Arad, on October 2, 2024, in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israel. Israel vowed to make Iran “pay” for firing a barrage of missiles at its territory, with Tehran warning on October 2 it would launch an even bigger attack it is targeted. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) A worker dries fabric decorated with batik, a dyeing technique using wax, at a workshop in Banda Aceh on October 2, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Hindu devotees perform rituals to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the last day of the ‘Pitru Paksha’ on the banks of river Ganges at Assi Ghat in Varanasi on October 2, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) People fetch a boat stuck in mud at Assi Ghat, along the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi on October 2, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) School children scatter rose petals in front of a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi’s birth anniversary, in Chennai on October 2, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 1 October 2024