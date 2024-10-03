24 hours in pictures, 3 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The “ring of fire” eclipse is pictured from Puerto San Julian, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, on October 2, 2024. (Photo by Juan MABROMATA / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the aftermath of catastrophic flooding caused by Tropical Storm Helene in Asheville, people holding umbrellas walking under a fallen tree after Typhoon Krathon made landfall in Kaohsiung city, southern Taiwan, the artwork ‘Crochet Coral Reef’ by Australian-born twin-sisters Margaret Wertheim and Christine Wertheim during a press preview of the exhibition ‘Thalassa! Thalassa! Imagery of the Sea’, and a crime prevention operation in Eldorado Park. A woman pauses while helping clean up the muddy remains of The Asheville Guitar Bar in the River Arts District in the aftermath of catastrophic flooding caused by Tropical Storm Helene in Asheville, NC, USA, 02 October 2024. The mountainous areas of North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee were hit particularly hard. More than 150 people are reported dead due to Hurricane Helene in the Southeastern US. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER A relative cries in front of the portrait and coffin of a victim of a school bus fire at Wat Khao Phraya Sangkharam School in Uthai Thani, on October 3, 2024. Grieving families wept as they offered prayers for 23 children and their teachers killed in a horrifying Thai school bus fire, as the government vowed a crackdown on unsafe vehicles. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP) People holding umbrellas walk under a fallen tree after Typhoon Krathon made landfall in Kaohsiung city, southern Taiwan, 03 October 2024. Typhoon Krathon’s severe winds and rain resulted in at least two fatalities, hundreds of injuries, and left two people missing, according to the Central Emergency Operation Center. Additionally, the Ministry of the Interior reported that 9,597 individuals have been evacuated from 12 cities and counties. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO A visitor looks at the artwork ‘Crochet Coral Reef’ by Australian-born twin-sisters Margaret Wertheim and Christine Wertheim during a press preview of the exhibition ‘Thalassa! Thalassa! Imagery of the Sea’ at the Musee Cantonal des Beaux Arts (MCBA) in Lausanne, Switzerland, 03 October 2024. The exhibition, which features a ‘singular landscape, the sea, in works of art from the 19th century to the present’ runs from 04 October 2024 until 12 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON Participants of the 21st International Peace Marathon competition cross a bridge over the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, 03 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP Laura Wolvaardt of South Africa and Sophie Devine of New Zealand pictured during the Captains’ Photocall prior to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 on October 02, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) A cargo ship leaves the Panama Canal on the Pacific Ocean side in Panama City, October 02, 2024. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) Sania Sammo, a DERT rescuer in the firefighting unit of Sindh Rescue 1122, prepares for emergency response at Sindh Rescue 1122 headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan, 02 October 2024. In a big step for women’s representation in Pakistan, about 20 women firefighters have joined the Rescue 1122 service in Karachi, a historic moment in a field that has mostly been dominated by men. These women have participated in numerous firefighting operations since their induction. The Rescue 1122 service now includes 72 women actively involved in various emergency response tasks, showcasing that women can excel in challenging roles traditionally held by men. These trailblazing women encourage more females to join the firefighting profession, emphasizing that ‘what men can do, women can also do’. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER Students clash with riot police during a rally commemorating the 56th anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco student massacre at Zocalo square in Mexico City on October 2, 2024. In her first press conference as Mexico’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum on October 2, offered a ‘public apology’ for a 1968 massacre of students by the army, and announced that she will present a security plan next week. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) A man walks amid the rubble of a building hit in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut’s southern suburbs on October 3, 2024. Israel kept up its bombardment of Beirut after Iran launched its second, and largest, attack on Israel in months, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn Tehran would pay. (Photo by AFP) Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Dahieh, a southern suburb controlled by Hezbollah in Beirut, Lebanon, 03 October 2024. The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that Israeli airstrikes were carried out overnight in the southern suburb, along with shelling from warships at sea. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH Indonesian Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcons flie near the national monument during a rehearsal for the Armed Forces anniversary ceremony in Jakarta, Indonesia, 03 October 2024. A total of 56,900 military personnel took part at the rehearsal for the 79th Armed Forces anniversary ceremony in the Indonesian capital. Picture: EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO A man cleans a tourist’s ear wax, near a railway station in Mumbai on October 3, 2024. (Photo by Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP) Members of Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030) enter a house during a multidisciplinary operation, tracing absconders Eldorado Park, Soweto, on October 3, 2024. The Department of Correctional Service’s Absconding Unit together with police, and Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens, targeted offenders who had violated their parole. The Growing Gauteng Together Plan is a decade-length blueprint for a new phase of government in the Gauteng Province of South Africa. It is a blueprint for how the state will lead and a more just and sustainable economy and society over the next decade. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed / AFP) People sit on a rickshaw in a flooded street in the Alu Bazar area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 03 October, 2024. Heavy monsoon rains flooded parts of the capital. Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicts rain or thundershowers for two more days across all divisions of the country, including Dhaka. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM A demonstrator holds a giant scissors that read in Spanish “No to the University Cuts” as he takes part in a march in protest of the budget adjustment to public universities in Buenos Aires on October 2, 2024. A demonstrator holds a giant scissors that read in Spanish "No to the University Cuts" as he takes part in a march in protest of the budget adjustment to public universities in Buenos Aires on October 2, 2024. Argentine university students and professors demonstrated on Wednesday in a march in repudiation of the economic adjustment of President Javier Milei's government, which is determined to veto a law recently passed by Congress that seeks to improve the budget of higher education institutions. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)