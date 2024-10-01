24 hours in pictures, 1 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Flags of the People’s Republic of China are seen hanging in a residential building in Hong Kong, China, 01 October 2024. The city celebrates China’s National Day on 01 October 2024, marking the 75th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. Picture: EPA-EFE/BERTHA WANG

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day's news events, including highlights featuring the 76th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, shipping containers at the Seagirt Marine Terminal ahead of a likely strike by the International Longshoremen's Association, a collapsed bridge due to the passage of Hurricane 'John', in the resort of Acapulco in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, and smoke seeping out from building rubble at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Team Europe Ambassador goalkeeper Madlaina Riesch tries to deflect a ball on a fooball pitch set at 3,454m above sea level in Aletsch glacier in the Swiss Alps, during an event launching the ticket sales for UEFA Women's EURO 2025 football tournament, at the Jungfraujoch, on October 1, 2024. 16 national football teams will play a total of 31 matches in eight host cities across Switzerland over a four-week period from 2 to 27 July 2025. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) An image made with a drone shows shipping containers at the Seagirt Marine Terminal ahead of a likely strike by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) over a new labor contract in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 30 September 2024. The ILA strike, planned to go into effect 01 October, would shut down 36 ports up and down the US East and Gulf Coasts, and cause the biggest supply chain disruption since the Covid pandemic. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO A quadruped robot marches during a celebration to mark 76th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day in Seongnam on October 1, 2024. (Photo by KIM HONG-JI / POOL / AFP) A South Korean army Apache helicopter fires flares during a celebration to mark 76th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, in Seongnam, South Korea, 01 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM HONG-JI/POOL Soldiers march during a military parade to celebrate South Korea's 76th Armed Forces Day in Seoul on October 1, 2024. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would face the end of his regime if he ever used his isolated country's nuclear weapons against the South, Seoul's president Yoon Suk Yeol said October 1, during an event to mark the anniversary of the founding of South Korea's armed forces. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) An aerial view of a collapsed bridge due to the passage of Hurricane 'John', in the resort of Acapulco in the state of Guerrero, Mexico, 30 September 2024. The first seven planes of the Armed Forces arrived with help for the victims of the Mexican port of Acapulco after the passage of Hurricane John, which left 15,000 homes affected in the city and at least 29 dead in the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca and Michoacan. Picture: EPA-EFE/David Guzman Smoke seeps out from building rubble at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike on the Laylaki neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 1, 2024. (Photo by AFP) An Indian security personnel detains a Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) activist outside the Chinese embassy during a protest against China, in New Delhi, India, 01 October 2024. TYC activists protested outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Workers stand next to the drifting Tara Polar Station before its launch, in Cherbourg, northwestern France, on October 1, 2024. The Tara Polar Station is a new vessel designed for Arctic observation and scientific research. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) A protester wears a cap with mock skylarks during a demonstration called by several hunters associations to defend traditional hunting of skylarks in Agen, southwestern France, on October 1, 2024. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP) A Tibetan protester shouts slogans from a police vehicle after he was detained near the Chinese embassy during a demonstration in New Delhi on October 1, 2024, against the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) Former England footballer David Beckham meets with staff and crew members during a visit to the London Air Ambulance overnight airbase at RAF Northolt in west London, on October 1, 2024 to mark the end of the 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal. The 'Up Against Time' fundraising appeal raised a total of £16 million to fund two new H135 helicopters for the charity. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) Builders work on the dome roof of a new mosque near the town of Lipljan on October 1, 2024. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP)