24 hours in pictures, 20 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A passenger jet transits the ‘blue super moon’ in Decatur, Georgia, USA, 19 August 2024. The term ‘supermoon’ is used to describe when the full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth on its elliptical orbit and therefore appears brighter and larger than usual. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring South Korean soldiers taking part in an anti-terror drill, a newborn reticulated giraffe going outside for the first time at the Artis Zoo in Amsterdam, the 21st National Pride Parade in Kathmandu, Nepal, and the Blue Moon rising over Johannesburg. South Korean soldiers take part in an anti-terror drill, as part of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise between the US and South Korea, in Seoul on August 20, 2024, which runs until August 29. – In Seoul, the city government will be simultaneously conducting civil defence exercises designed to better prepare for any future trash balloons, as well as North Korean drone attacks. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) A full Blue Moon rises over Johannesburg, South Africa, 19 August 2024. The super full moon is named this way because it is at its closest to Earth and this appears bigger than a normal full moon. There are generally two to four super moons per year depending on the moon’s closeness to Earth. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Dancers from the Tribhangi Dance Theatre perform a dance during the launch of the India-South Africa Chamber of Commerce (ISACC) at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg. ISACC is a crucial platform to

facilitate great involvement from the private sector in both South Africa and India to work in co-operation with each other in addressing vast opportunities as well as challenges for the mutual benefit of both countries. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL A newborn reticulated giraffe (L) goes outside for the first time at the Artis Zoo, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 20 August 2024. The zoo's second reticulated giraffe, which has been classified as endangered, was born on 16 August 2024. The first calf was stillborn. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN A worker pulls a cart loaded with goods for sale at a market in Chinatown, Bangkok, Thailand, 20 August 2024. Thailand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures expanded by 2.3 percent in the second quarter after accelerating from a 1.6 percent growth in the first quarter of 2024. The growth was driven by stronger private consumption, government consumption, tourism and exports while the country's economic outlook for the entire 2024 is forecasted to grow by 2.3 to 2.8 percent with a median estimate of 2.5 percent, according to Danucha Pichayanan, the Secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Thai government's planning agency. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT Participants take part in the 21st National Pride Parade in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 August 2024. Hundreds of LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) activists and members of the Nepalese Blue Diamond society, along with other LGBT rights organizations, participated in the parade demanding equal rights. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA US President Joe Biden speaks on stage on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 19, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) People drive past burning tyres, during a demonstration against insecurity in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, August 19, 2024. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP) A demonstrator attends a protest against gang violence in the Solino neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 19 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MENTOR DAVID LORENS A boy receives treatment for mpox at the Munigi Health Centre in Munigi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, 19 August 2024. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency in response to the latest outbreak of mpox (monkeypox) in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other countries in Africa. Mpox, whose symptoms include fever, rash, lesions on all parts of the body, severe headaches, and fatigue, could lead to sepsis in severe cases, a life-threatening response to infection. Additionally, some children develop respiratory problems, have difficulty swallowing, and are at higher risk for secondary bacterial infections. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOISE KASEREKA National Museums Liverpool senior paintings conservator Dave Crombie inspects the 'Echo and Narcissus' painting by John William Waterhouse as it undergoes treatment at the Conservation Centre in Liverpool, Britain, 20 August 2024. The iconic painting is undergoing conservation work before travelling on loan to Hamburg later this year. Painted in oils in 1903, it depicts the Roman myth from Ovid's Metamorphoses, in which Narcissus rejects the nymph Echo and falls in love with is own reflection. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN A Bonham's staff holds a Famille Verte "Lady at her toilette" dish at Bonham's auction house in London, Britain, 20 August 2024. The dish, part of the Marsh Collection, is expected to fetch 40,000 British pounds at auction in Hong Kong on 29 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN