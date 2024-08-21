24 hours in pictures, 21 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Tuliza Bisere holds her daughter Ishara who was cured of mpox but still shows scars of the disease in the camp for internal displaced persons in Mudja, Democratic Republic of Congo, 20 August 2024. Democratic Republic of Congo’s Health Minister Samuel-Boger Kamba said the death toll due to the mpox outbreak now stands at ‘a little more than 570 deaths.’ The World Health Organization has declared the rise in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries a public health emergency, with over 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths reported since January 2023. Symptoms include fever, body aches, and rashes, and while there is no specific treatment for mpox, supportive care can aid recovery. The virus spreads through close contact with infected individuals and can persist on contaminated surfaces. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOISE KASEREKA