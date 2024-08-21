Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

21 Aug 2024

06:14 pm

24 hours in pictures, 21 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Refugees affetced by monkeypox in Mudja camp

Tuliza Bisere holds her daughter Ishara who was cured of mpox but still shows scars of the disease in the camp for internal displaced persons in Mudja, Democratic Republic of Congo, 20 August 2024. Democratic Republic of Congo’s Health Minister Samuel-Boger Kamba said the death toll due to the mpox outbreak now stands at ‘a little more than 570 deaths.’ The World Health Organization has declared the rise in mpox cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries a public health emergency, with over 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths reported since January 2023. Symptoms include fever, body aches, and rashes, and while there is no specific treatment for mpox, supportive care can aid recovery. The virus spreads through close contact with infected individuals and can persist on contaminated surfaces. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOISE KASEREKA

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Pope Francis speaking during the weekly general audience in the Vatican, British actress Sophia Nomvete attending the world premiere for season two of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ in London, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after delivering his final judgment in Johannesburg, and a Kimono-clad tourist visiting Sensoji Temple at Asakusa district in Tokyo.

Pope Francis speaks
Pope Francis speaks during the weekly general audience on August 21, 2024 at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)
Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois
Former US President Barack Obama (L) greets former US First Lady Michelle Obama (R) on stage before delivering remarks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 20 August 2024. The 2024 Democratic National Convention is being held from 19 to 22 August 2024, during which delegates of the United States’ Democratic Party will vote on the party’s platform and ceremonially vote for the party’s nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, and for vice president, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, for the upcoming presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
People enjoy a hot summer day on the beach in Rabat
People gather on the beach during a hot summer day in Rabat, Morocco, 20 August 2024. According to the Moroccan General Directorate of Meteorology, the temperature in Rabat fell to 25 degrees Celsius after a two-day heatwave that affected several Moroccan provinces with temperatures soaring to 40 degrees Celsius. Picture: EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
Rally in Jerusalem against the recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews into the Israeli army
Police try to disperse ultra-Orthodox Jews during protest against the army recruitment law outside the recruitment office in Jerusalem, 21 August 2024. On 25 June 2024, the Israeli Supreme Court panel of judges unanimously ruled that the state should recruit ultra-Orthodox Jews into the army. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 2 premiere in London
British actress Sophia Nomvete attends the world premiere for season two of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ in London, Britain, 20 August 2024. The series will be released on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on 29 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Member of the Palestinian Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades killed in drone attack in southern Lebanon
Lebanese medics and people gather at the site of a drone attack in Sidon, southern Lebanon, 21 August 2024. Lebanon’s state media said Khalil al-Maqdah, a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, was killed in an Israeli drone strike on 21 August targeting his vehicle in Saida’s villas area in Sidon, southern Lebanon. There was no immediate comment from Israel on the incident. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
At least one dead, 20 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Mourners attend the funeral procession of Ali Ahmed Al-Moussawi, who was killed in an overnight strike, at Nabi Sheet area, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, 21 August 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Center, at least one person was killed and 20 others injured in Israeli strikes on Bekaa Valley late 20 August 2024. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah weapons storage facilities in the area of Bekaa in Lebanon. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is greeted after delivering his final judgment, 21 August 2024, at the Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court in his honour, in Johannesburg. Chief Justice Zondo announced his retirement after a judicial career of 27 years. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Japan sees record number of foreign visitors in July
A Kimono-clad tourist visits Sensoji Temple at Asakusa district in Tokyo, Japan, 21 August 2024. According to data released by the JNTO (Japan National Tourism Organization) on 21 August 2024, the number of foreign visitors to Japan in July 2024 was 3,292,500, which is an increase of 41.9 percent compared to the previous year, and a 10.1 percent rise compared to July 2019. Additionally, the cumulative total for the year through July reached 21.06 million, surpassing 20 million at the fastest pace ever. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Rescuers continue to search for missing Bayesian yacht passengers
A helicopter arrives to reinforce the rescue operation for the missing yacht passengers, in Porticello, Sicily Island, Italy, 21 August 2024. Search efforts continued on 21 August to find the six missing passengers of the Bayesian luxury sailboat that sank off Porticello near Palermo at dawn on 19 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR PETYX
Construction workers prepare to build foundations
Construction workers prepare to build foundations along a street next to a billboard with an image of New York City in Phnom Penh on August 21, 2024. (Photo by TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 20 August 2024

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘We need to save Joburg,’ says Mthembu after being elected Speaker
Local News Cop arrested for allegedly raping woman at Pietermaritzburg police station
Business Two-pot retirement system: fewer early withdrawals, more financial optimism
South Africa Air traffic wage strike ‘will ground planes’ in South Africa
Politics Nersa tariff rejection a blow to municipalities who have to refund citizens

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES