Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

6 minute read

19 Aug 2024

06:15 pm

24 hours in pictures, 19 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Ukrainian servicemen hold position near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region

A handout picture made available on 19 August 2024 by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows servicemen of 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, firing from BRM1K infantry fighting vehicle towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 17 August 2024 . Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/PRESS SERVICE OF THE 24 MECHANIZED BRIGADE

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring mahouts bathing an elephant in the ancient hill capital of Kandy, the first Supermoon of the year visible in Spain, flooding in Karachi, Pakistan, and a lion at the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo.

Protests ahead of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois
Police stand on duty downtown near a demonstration ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 18 August 2024. The Democratic National Convention is due to run from 19 August until 22 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Ukrainian servicemen hold position near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region
A handout picture made available on 19 August 2024 by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows servicemen of 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, firing from BRM1K infantry fighting vehicle towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 17 August 2024 . Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/PRESS SERVICE OF THE 24 MECHANIZED BRIGADE
the Guzelce aqueduct on the Alibeykoy dam
This aerial view shows the Guzelce aqueduct on the Alibeykoy dam dried-up, in Istanbul, on August 18, 2024. According to data released by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI) on August 18, 2024, Alibeykoy dam’s occupancy rate was 17.4%, the lowest in Istanbul. (Photo by KEMAL ASLAN / AFP)
Mahouts bathe an elephant in the ancient hill capital of Kandy
Mahouts bathe an elephant in the ancient hill capital of Kandy on August 19, 2024, during the Buddhist festival of Esala Perahera. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Sturgeon Moon shines over Vigo in Spain
The first Supermoon of the year, which is called the Sturgeon Moon or Harvest Moon, shines behind the Rande bridge in Vigo, Spain, 19 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SXENICK
Firefighters clear flooded streets in Wielkopolska province, Poland
Firefighters work to pump out water from a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Ostrow Wielkopolski, west-central Poland, 19 August 2024. Heavy rains caused floods and traffic problems in Wielkopolska province. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tomasz Wojtasik
Monsoon rains in Karachi
A man makes his way through a water-logged road after heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, 18 August 2024. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted wind, thunderstorms and rain in Karachi on 17 August which will likely last until 19 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Janai Purnima festival celebrations in Kathmandu
A Nepalese student from a Hindu school attends a mass worship ceremony to mark the Janai Purnima Festival celebrations on the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 19 August 2024. During Janai Purnima, also known as the Sacred Thread festival or Rakshya Bandhan festival, Hindu men, especially the Brahmans and Chettris, perform their annual change of Janai, sacred threads worn across the chest or tied around the wrist. Purified by mantras, the thread symbolizes protection, according to Hindu belief. The festival also marks the end of the monsoon season. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Pre-Fight Press Conference between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson gestures towards YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul during a pre-fight press conference at the Javits Center in New York, New York, USA, 18 August 2024. The Tyson Paul heavyweight bout will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 15 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Peter Foley
Bhanu, an Asiatic lion
Bhanu, an Asiatic lion, reacts in its enclosure during the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo, in London, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
Sunset at Kavouri Beach
People enjoy the sunset from Kavouri beach south of Athens, Greece, 18 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS
People pay tribute to late film icon Alain Delon in France
Isabelle, a fan of the late French actor Alain Delon, poses with pictures of Delon in front of the gate of his property as villagers and fans gather to pay their tribute in Douchy, France, 19 August 2024. French film legend Alain Delon passed away aged 88 in Duchy, France, his family said in a statement on 18 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Vietnam President To Lam visit to China
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Vietnam President To Lam walk out of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 19 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES / POOL POOL PHOTO
Visitors walk past a replica of the artwork by street artist Banksy
Visitors walk past a replica of the artwork by street artist Banksy, depicting a gorilla releasing animals, on the front of a shutter outside London zoo, on August 19, 2024. According to the advisory notice displayed next to the replica the original piece was removed from public display. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 16 August 2024

Read more on these topics

gallery News Today photography pictures

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Gardee warns EFF members being ‘recruited’ by other parties after Shivambu’s exit
Business 46% of SA domestic workers earn less than legal minimum wage, survey reveals
News Exclusive Afrikaner township defends legality after court orders Tshwane to enforce bylaws
Health Gov departments owe municipalities R18.6bn, as health ministry moves to stop assets being seized
Politics Deputy in the GNU and lack of trust: Inside Malema and Shivambu’s ‘fallout’

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES