24 hours in pictures, 19 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day's news events, including highlights featuring mahouts bathing an elephant in the ancient hill capital of Kandy, the first Supermoon of the year visible in Spain, flooding in Karachi, Pakistan, and a lion at the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo. Police stand on duty downtown near a demonstration ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 18 August 2024. The Democratic National Convention is due to run from 19 August until 22 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS A handout picture made available on 19 August 2024 by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows servicemen of 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, firing from BRM1K infantry fighting vehicle towards Russian positions near Chasiv Yar town, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, 17 August 2024 . Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/PRESS SERVICE OF THE 24 MECHANIZED BRIGADE This aerial view shows the Guzelce aqueduct on the Alibeykoy dam dried-up, in Istanbul, on August 18, 2024. According to data released by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, Istanbul Water and Sewerage Administration (ISKI) on August 18, 2024, Alibeykoy dam's occupancy rate was 17.4%, the lowest in Istanbul. (Photo by KEMAL ASLAN / AFP) Mahouts bathe an elephant in the ancient hill capital of Kandy on August 19, 2024, during the Buddhist festival of Esala Perahera. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP) The first Supermoon of the year, which is called the Sturgeon Moon or Harvest Moon, shines behind the Rande bridge in Vigo, Spain, 19 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SXENICK Firefighters work to pump out water from a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Ostrow Wielkopolski, west-central Poland, 19 August 2024. Heavy rains caused floods and traffic problems in Wielkopolska province. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tomasz Wojtasik A man makes his way through a water-logged road after heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, 18 August 2024. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted wind, thunderstorms and rain in Karachi on 17 August which will likely last until 19 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER A Nepalese student from a Hindu school attends a mass worship ceremony to mark the Janai Purnima Festival celebrations on the premises of Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, 19 August 2024. During Janai Purnima, also known as the Sacred Thread festival or Rakshya Bandhan festival, Hindu men, especially the Brahmans and Chettris, perform their annual change of Janai, sacred threads worn across the chest or tied around the wrist. Purified by mantras, the thread symbolizes protection, according to Hindu belief. The festival also marks the end of the monsoon season. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson gestures towards YouTuber and professional boxer Jake Paul during a pre-fight press conference at the Javits Center in New York, New York, USA, 18 August 2024. The Tyson Paul heavyweight bout will be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on 15 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Peter Foley Bhanu, an Asiatic lion, reacts in its enclosure during the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo, in London, on August 19, 2024. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) People enjoy the sunset from Kavouri beach south of Athens, Greece, 18 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS Isabelle, a fan of the late French actor Alain Delon, poses with pictures of Delon in front of the gate of his property as villagers and fans gather to pay their tribute in Douchy, France, 19 August 2024. French film legend Alain Delon passed away aged 88 in Duchy, France, his family said in a statement on 18 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Vietnam President To Lam walk out of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 19 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES / POOL POOL PHOTO Visitors walk past a replica of the artwork by street artist Banksy, depicting a gorilla releasing animals, on the front of a shutter outside London zoo, on August 19, 2024. According to the advisory notice displayed next to the replica the original piece was removed from public display. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)