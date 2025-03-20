24 hours in pictures, 20 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Protesters confront the Indonesian police spraying water on participants during a protest against the revision of the country’s military law outside the Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 March 2025. Indonesia’s House of Representatives on 20 March passed a bill revising the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) law that would expand the role of the military, allowing officers to take up civilian posts. Picture: EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO
The elite UCI men race during Stage 4 of the ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race over 80km from Paarl to Paarl, South Africa, 20 March 2025. This year’s event saw 600 teams tackle 603km kilometers with 16,500m of climbing over eight days of riding. The race includes UCI pro riders and amateurs and its considered by many to be the ‘Tour de France’ of mountain biking. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Fire rages as a falla or sculpture burns during the traditional ‘Nit de la Crema’ in Valencia, Spain, late 19 March 2025 (issued 20 March 2025). Fallas is a fortnight-long fiesta in which installations of parodic papier-mache, cardboard, and wooden sculptures are traditionally burnt every year on the last day of the event in the so-called ‘Crema’ to end the festivities. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar
A man performs a prayer at Al Farooq Mosque in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 19 March 2025, during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar, and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Relatives and members of the public gather and react in front of a crime scene where 4 people were killed and others injured at the Enkomeni Taxi Rank in Johannesburg in on March 20, 2025. Armed men shot dead four people at a taxi rank in central Johannesburg on March 20, 2024, South African police said, reporting a similar shooting near the city the day before that killed three others. The shootings are believed to be linked to rivalry between taxi associations, police said, with assassinations and violence marking the competitive and lucrative industry for decades. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Sabine Payer of Austria competes in the Parallel Giant Slalom at the FIS Snowboard & Freestyle World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 20 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
A monkey jumps as the sun rises over the Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
People enjoy a sunny day sitting on a bench in front of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia, 20 March 2025. The temperature rose to plus nine degrees Celsius on the day. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
A person sits amongst daffodils while enjoying the warm weather at St. James Park in London, Britain, 20 March 2025. The Spring equinox has brought warm weather to Britain with temperatures close to 20 degree Celcius. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A London black cab in London, Britain, 20 March 2025. The numbers of London black cabs are falling and are facing an uncertain future. The numbers of licenced black taxis by Transport for London (TfL) have fallen from 22,810 in 2013-14 to 14,470 in 2023-24. A report by TfL has found that the Knowledge of London test, that is required for black-cab drivers, is too complex and diffcult for newcomers. This, along with the impact of Uber taxis, has contributed to the iconic taxis’ falling numbers. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Supporters of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu take a selfie as they gather in front of the Istanbul Municipality headquarters following the Istanbul Municipality’s arrest of Imamoglu in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 March 2025. Turkish authorities detained Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the oppositional Republican People’s Party (CHP), along with 100 others on 19 March as part of an investigation into alleged corruption and terror links, according to a statement by the Istanbul chief public prosecutor. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Jourdan Serderidis of Greece drives his FORD Puma Rally1 during the Special Super Stage of WRC Safari Rally Kenya at Kasarani, in Nairobi, Kenya, 20 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Members of the Druid Order perform the Spring Equinox ceremony at Tower Hill in London, Britain, 20 March 2025. The first day of spring in the UK astronomically occurs on the vernal equinox where earth’s axis is not tilted towards or away from the sun, resulting in an equal amount of day and night on all latitudes. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
