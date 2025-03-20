24 hours in pictures, 20 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Protesters confront the Indonesian police spraying water on participants during a protest against the revision of the country’s military law outside the Parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 March 2025. Indonesia’s House of Representatives on 20 March passed a bill revising the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) law that would expand the role of the military, allowing officers to take up civilian posts. Picture: EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO