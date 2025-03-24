24 hours in pictures, 24 March 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith appears in court on charges of kidnapping and human trafficking stemming from the disappearance of her six-year-old daughter Joshlin Smith, in Saldanha, South Africa, 24 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

Protestors hold purple smoke flares during a rally in support of Istanbul's arrested mayor at Istanbul's city hall, on March 24, 2025. Turkish police have detained more than 1,100 people, including journalists, since the arrest of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main rival sparked the country's worst unrest in years, a minister said on March 24, 2025. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) Climbers work with vacuum cleaners on ropes at St. Vitus Cathedral in Prague, Czech Republic, 24 March 2025. The last time St. Vitus Cathedral underwent a complete cleaning was forty years ago. Climbers, with vacuum cleaners attached to ropes, are working above visitors to clean the walls and stained glass windows, of which there are thirty-eight and all the stone elements, including tracery, in the highest parts of the monument. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Protesters during a march to the Department of Home Affairs on March 24, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group is demanding accountability, an end to corruption, and immediate action against illegal activities that threaten the nation. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) People chat as they relax under a bridge along the Han River in Seoul on March 24, 2025. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) Gardener Simon Mogale appears for bail application at Lenasia Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg south, 24 March 2025, for allegedly killing a domestic worker orchestrated by Gauteng nurse Sithembile Xulu to cash out a R6m insurance claim. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen People walk along the Neva River embankment during the ice drift on a sunny day in St. Petersburg, Russia, 24 March 2025. The temperature has reached seven degrees Celsius in Russia's second-largest city. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV Workers prepare iftar food for a mass Ramadan fast-breaking event at Al-Auwabin Kwitang mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, 24 March 2025. More than a thousand Muslims attended the mass fast-breaking event on the eve of the 25th night of Ramadan. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM Indian police personnel detain student activists and supporters of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during a protest against the Indian government in New Delhi, India, 24 March 2025. Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) student activists protested against the Indian government, demanding the rollback of the National Education Policy 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Men transport furniture on a horse-drawn cart along a street in Amritsar on March 24, 2025. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) People walk in a street in Nuuk, Greenland, on March 24, 2025. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede accused Washington of interfering in its political affairs with the visit of an American delegation to the Danish territory coveted by US President Donald Trump. The White House announced on March 23, 2025 that Usha Vance, the wife of US Vice President JD Vance, will visit Greenland with her son and a US delegation, which Egede said would include National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. (Photo by Juliette PAVY / AFP) A person walks past a cartoon at the preview of the exhibition 'Etienne Delessert. Illuminateur', dedicated to Swiss graphic artist and illustrator Etienne Delessert at the Espace Arlaud Museum, in Lausanne, Switzerland, 24 March 2025. Etienne Delessert donated 220 works to the Canton of Vaud, some of which are displayed in the exhibition 'Etienne Delessert. Illuminateur,' which will take place from 28 March to 29 June 2025, at the Espace Arlaud in Lausanne. Picture: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI Two women enjoy the sea views from Malvarrosa beach promenade on a sunny day in Valencia, eastern Spain, 24 March 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar