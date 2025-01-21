24 hours in pictures, 21 January 2025
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 20 January 2025
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.