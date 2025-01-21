24 hours in pictures, 21 January 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during the inaugural parade inside Capitol One Arena, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

A tourist poses in front of incense sticks drying in a courtyard in Quang Phu Cau village on the outskirts of Hanoi on January 21, 2025, ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations, known in Vietnam as Tet. Families living and working in the “incense village” of Quang Phu Cau now also make sticks in yellow, blue and green, catering to visitors eager to snap shots for Instagram. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) This handout photograph released by the Demiroren News Agency (DHA) on January 21, 2025, shows an aerial picture of a fire on the fourth floor of the 11-storey hotel in Bolu’s Kartalkaya ski resort. A fire erupted early on January 21, 2025, at a hotel in a popular Turkish ski resort in the central province of Bolu, killing 10 people and injuring 32, the interior minister said. (Photo by DHA (Demiroren News Agency) / AFP) People gather during the ‘We Fight Back’ rally outside of City Hall in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 January 2025. People gathered to focus on workers’ rights, immigrant rights, environmental justice, support for Palestine, victims of the Eaton and Palisades fires, protest billionaires and US President Donald Trump as he was sworn in for a second term as president of the United States on 20 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN Spanish Princess Leonor (C) is seen at Juan Sebastian Elcano ship upon arrival to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria dock, Canary Islands, Spain, 21 January 2025. Princess Leonor is on maritime training on Juan Sebastian Elcano ship as part of her military education. Picture: EPA-EFE/Angel Medina G Participants of the ‘Tamborrada’ festival play their drums in San Sebastian, Basque Country, northern Spain, 20 January 2025. Some 22,700 adults and 4,600 children took part in the festivity, which takes place every year on 20 January to honor the town’s patron, Saint Sebastian. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA Humboldt penguins inside an enclosure at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan, also known as Byculla Zoo, in Mumbai, India, 20 January 2025. National Penguin Day, or Penguin Awareness Day, is celebrated annually on 20 January to raise awareness about the protection and conservation of penguins. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI An internally displaced Palestinian man stands at the top of his destroyed house amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 20 January 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER An Orthodox child is given an icy dip in a lake in celebration of Epiphany, near the village of Leninskoe village, near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 19 January 2025. People believe that bathing in holy water on the Epiphany holiday strengthens the spirit and body. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO An aerial picture shows a paddle-skier riding a wave at Lhoknga beach near Banda Aceh on January 21, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) A jezebel butterfly rests on a leaf at a home garden in Banda Aceh on January 21, 2025. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Indian Army’s Dare Devil Motorcycle team rehearses ahead of the Indian Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, 21 January 2025. Republic Day marks the adoption of India’s constitution and the transition from British rule to a republic on January 26, 1950. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 21 January 2025. Security has been beefed up in Indian Kashmir ahead of Indian Republic Day celebrations, scheduled to be held on 26 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN An activist from the People’s Ethical Treatment of Animals group (PETA) wears a snake costume as she lays down on the ground outside a Gucci store ahead of Chinese new year during a protest on cruel reptile skin sales in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 21 January 2025. PETA is calling on Gucci to stop peddling python body parts and for shoppers to honor the Year of the Snake by leaving reptiles in peace, PETA Asia Senior Vice President Jason Baker said on a press statement. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Bonhams’ staff pose with (L-R) a ballgown worn by US actor Zendaya, a gown worn by Australian-American actor Nicole Kidman and a ballgown worn by US actor Anne Hathaway from the Haute Couture archive of fashion house Ralph & Russo at Bonhams auction house in London, Britain, 21 January 2025. Fashion garments from The Haute Couture Archive of Ralph & Russo will go on sale at auction on 29 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN (From Left to Right) Thuy Anh Fox, Tara Young, Sheri Rosen, and Allison Olfelt, members of the "Submergents" group take the plunge into frigid waters during Arctic Blast on the frozen surface of Lake Harriet in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 20, 2025. The air temperature was -18°F (-27.8°C), with a wind chill making it feel like -29°F (-34°C). (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP)