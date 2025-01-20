24 hours in pictures, 20 January 2025
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
US President-elect Donald Trump (L) with businessman Elon Musk (R) on stage during a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2025. President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Joe Biden to become the 47th president of the United States, will be inaugurated on 20 January, though all of the planned outdoor ceremonies and events have been cancelled due to a forecast of extreme cold temperatures. Picture: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER
A couple poses for wedding photos next to a vintage car in Hanoi on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)
Protesters gather during an anti-US demonstration near the US embassy in Manila, Philippines, 20 January 2025. The protesters staged a demonstration ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump and to oppose US military bases in the Philippines. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
People carry a cutout of President-elect Donald Trump above their heads while waiting in line to attend a rally with Trump at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2025. Trump, who defeated Joe Biden to become the 47th president of the United States, will be inaugurated on Monday 20 January. Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
Italy’s Jannik Sinner signs autographs to fans following his victory over Denmark’s Holger Rune after the men’s singles match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 20, 2025. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)
Popular traditional healer and media personality Makgotso Mofokeng popularly known as Gogo Maweni appears at Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto, 20 January 2025. She was arrested for a 2019 assault case. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Workers do maintenance on the roof of the Esplanade Theatre in Singapore on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN and ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP)
A view of the US Capitol from the top of the Washington Monument at dawn on the inauguration day where US President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th US President, in Washington, DC, January 20, 2025. (Photo by Brendan McDermid / POOL / AFP)
Internally displaced Palestinians walk along a street among the rubble of destroyed buildings amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 20 January 2025. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. More than 46,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel launched a military campaign in the strip in response to a cross-border attack led by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on 07 October 2023, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 250 taken hostage. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Palestinian prisoner Baraah Fuqaha (R), is welcomed by relatives upon the arrival of some 90 prisoners set free by Israel in the early hours of January 20, 2025 in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia, on the outskirts of Ramallah. Crowds cheered, chanted and honked car horns as two buses carrying the prisoners arrived in Beitunia following their release as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal that began on January 19 and saw three Israeli hostages freed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Zain JAAFAR / AFP)
An aerial view shows a man hanging banners related to US President-elect Trump on the border wall as migrants and advocates take part in a demonstration near the border wall in Playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico on January 19, 2025, a day before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office. (Photo by Guillermo Arias / AFP)
A man arranges Buddha statues in preparation for the upcoming Lunar New Year of the Snake at Vihara Buddhayana in Surabaya on January 20, 2025. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)
Judges wearing robes and horsehair wigs attend a ceremony held to mark the opening of the legal year in Hong Kong on January 20, 2025. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
A media member poses at the “Existence in the Flow Creates Vortices” area during a press preview at teamLab Planets Tokyo in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2025. Tokyo-based art collective teamLab unveiled new spaces at teamLab Planets Tokyo before its opening to the public on 22 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
