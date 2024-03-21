24 hours in pictures, 21 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Attendees take part in the 1 000 Drums for Palestine, 21 March 2024, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, on Human Rights Day as they protest against the conflict in Gaza. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen