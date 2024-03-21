24 hours in pictures, 21 March 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Attendees take part in the 1 000 Drums for Palestine, 21 March 2024, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, on Human Rights Day as they protest against the conflict in Gaza. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
This photo taken on March 20, 2024 shows fishing boats sailing around Shenjiamen Fishing Port during sunset in Zhoushan, in eastern China’s Zhejiang province. (Photo by AFP)
Sheik Dion, 26, a Baye Fall follower and a bodyguard to Sheik Ndiguel Fall, a local marabout, poses for portrait in the courtyard of his house in Touba, on March 20, 2024. The Baye Fall is a Senegalese Muslim Sect and a branch of the Mouride brotherhood, Senegal’s largest Muslim brotherhood. The Baye Fall believe that physical labour, which can consist of farming, construction work and cooking, is an act of prayer and devotion. They are also well known for their colourful clothing dreadlocks and mass chanting. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
An attendee walks past a mural stating “You belong here” during during the Human Rights Day Festival, 21 March 2024, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein. On this day in 1960 69 people died and 180 were wounded when police fired on a peaceful crowd that had gathered to protest against the Pass laws. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Syrian Kurds march with torches during the celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in Syria’s northeastern Hasakeh province, on March 20, 2024. – The Persian New Year is an ancient Zoroastrian tradition celebrated by Iranians and Kurds which coincides with the vernal (spring) equinox and is calculated by the solar calendar. (Photo by Delil souleiman / AFP)
The Treatment Action Campaign and partners marched on the National Department of Health in Pretoria on Wednesday 20 March 2024 to reignite calls for the government to declare the TB epidemic a national public health emergency. With more than 54 000 people dying annually – 31 000 of them people living with HIV – and an estimated 280 000 infected each year, TB remains a significant public health threat In South Africa. Picture: Shayne Robinson
A worker removes damaged glass panels at the Belgorod Arena following fresh aerial attacks in Belgorod on March 21, 2024. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)
Demonstrators take part in a picket during the Human Rights Day Festival, 21 March 2024, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, remembering the Sharpeville Masacre. On this day in 1960 69 people died and 180 were wounded when police fired on a peaceful crowd that had gathered to protest against the Pass laws. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mantoa Khaule, left, and Manoto Seputswe David walks at the memorial site during the national commemoration of Human Rights Day at Sharpeville, Sedibeng District Municipality, 21 March 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Rohingya survivors stand on a capsized wooden boat as they wait for rescuers to evacuate them on to a National Search and Rescue boat in the waters off West Aceh, Indonesia, 21 March 2024. Indonesian rescuers had rescued at least 69 Rohingya, who had been discovered by fishermen on 20 March, standing on the hull of their capsized wooden boat in waters near the city of Meulaboh in West Aceh, according to Indonesian national rescue agency Basarnas. Picture: EPA-EFE/ZAINAL ABIDIN
Pan Afrian Congress members march during the national commemoration of Human Rights Day at Sharpeville, Sedibeng District Municipality, 21 March 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
A worker dries vermicelli, which is used to make a traditional sweet dish popular during Islam’s holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Lahore on March 21, 2024. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
A pedestrian crosses a flooded street at Sharpeville, Sedibeng District Municipality, 21 March 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Supporters of the Khulumani Galela Campaign demonstrate outside the Constitutional Court, 21 March 2024, in Braamfontein, on Human Rights Day, demanding that the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations be put in place, redressing and making reparations against apartheid crimes. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Afghan women walk along a road during a rainfall in Fayzabad, Badakhshan province, on March 21, 2024. (Photo by OMER ABRAR / AFP)
