Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

20 Mar 2024

06:45 pm

24 hours in pictures, 20 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show media preview

People wearing chicken suits drive quad bikes as part of ‘Chicken Run’ during a media preview of the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show at Sydney Showground in Sydney, Australia, 21 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEVEN SAPHORE

At least five killed in rocket attack in Ukraine's Kharkiv
A Ukrainian firefighter works to extinguish a fire at the site of a rocket attack on an industrial building in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 20 March 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least five people were killed and at least 6 others were injured after a Russian missile strike hit one of the districts of Kharkiv, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said. The regional military administration reported that a number of people could be trapped under the rubble. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGE IVANCHENKO
Heavy snow in South Korea's Gangwon
A vehicle navigates through Daegwallyeong Pass in Gangwon Province, South Korea, 20 March 2024, amid over 20 centimeters of snow. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP
A devotee takes part in the 'Masaan or Bhasma' Holi
A devotee takes part in the ‘Masaan or Bhasma’ Holi, celebrated with ashes of the pyre, in Varanasi on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP)
At least seven new bodies found in the streets of Petion-ville amid violence
Two people carry a coffin to collect the body of a person on the street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 20 March 2024. At least seven bodies appeared this 20 March in the streets of Petion-ville, in the hills of Haiti’s capital, two days after at least fifteen other people were found dead in the same area. The bodies appeared, some shot and others charred, while the services in charge collected the bodies and placed them in coffins, as EFE was able to verify. Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, resigned on 11 March 2024 after weeks of crisis and gang violence in the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe of the United States compete in the pairs competition
Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe of the United States compete in the pairs competition during the International Skating Union (ISU) World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada, on March 20, 2024. (Photo by Geoff Robins / AFP)
South Korean and US soldiers conduct a joint river-crossing exercise in Yeoncheon
A South Korean K1E1 tank participates as South Korean and US soldiers conduct a joint river-crossing exercise in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province, South Korea, 20 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Druids Spring Equinox ceremony in London
A sword is held aloft as members of The Druid Order take part in a celebration of the Spring Equinox during a ceremony at Tower Hill in London, Britain, 20 March 2024. The Spring Equinox marks when the plane of Earth’s equator passes through the centre of the Sun. On the day of an equinox, daytime and night time are of approximately equal duration. The Druid Order have been holding public ceremonies in London since 1717. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Protest against the dismantling of culture through municipal and state policies
A fire-eater participates in a protest against the dismantling of culture through municipal and state policies in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, 20 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana
Formula One Australia Grand Prix - Practice sessions
Fans wait for F1 drivers to arrive at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 21 March 2024. The 2024 Australia Formula 1 Grand Prix is held on 24 March. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Buenos Aires and province under storm alert
A man evacuates water from his business in front of a street flooded by rain in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 20 March 2024. Buenos Aires and its province woke up with an alert for strong storms and winds, which have caused material damage and the cancellation of flights at the main airports. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) raised the storm alert to orange, which implies intense rains with a fall of 50 to 90 millimeters of water with gusts of more than 90 kilometers per hour and fall of hail and a yellow alert for winds of 30 to 70 kilometers per hour with gusts of more than 100 kilometers per hour. Picture: EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 19 March 2024

