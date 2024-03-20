24 hours in pictures, 20 March 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

People wearing chicken suits drive quad bikes as part of ‘Chicken Run’ during a media preview of the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show at Sydney Showground in Sydney, Australia, 21 March 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEVEN SAPHORE