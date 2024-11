24 hours in pictures, 21 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The aerial photo taken on November 20, 2024 shows a general view of buildings during a foggy day in Yinchuan, in northern China’s Ningxia region. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

A sommelier pours 2024 Beaujolais Nouveau wine as people bathe in a red-colored hot water bath on the day of the Beaujolais Nouveau official release at Hakone Kowakien Yunessun hot spring resort in Hakone, Japan, 21 November 2024. Kowakien Yunessun organized this event for the 20th time, the day France’s Beaujolais Nouveau goes on sale worldwide. Japan is a major market for the Beaujolais Nouveau, and imports are expected to be at the same level as last year after reaching a peak in 2004. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON An aerial view taken with a drone shows crews assemble the tower of a wind turbine for the ongoing construction of the ‘Revolution Wind,’ offshore wind turbine farm on the State Pier in New London, Connecticut, USA, 20 November 2024. Revolution Wind is a joint venture between residential energy provider Eversource and Danish multinational energy company Orsted, located in federal waters 15 miles (24km) south of the Rhode Island coast, 32 miles (51 km) southeast of the Connecticut coast, and 12 miles (19km) southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, that will provide 704 Megawatts to homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut. US President-elect Trump stated during his campaign he would ‘end,’ offshore wind projects in an effort protect whales from any possible pollution, without any scientific evidence backing his claims. Picture: EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER People visit the exhibition “Harry Potter: Visions of Magic interactive” at Resort World Sentosa in Singapore on November 20, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) A member of Sotheby’s staff poses with the changing room locker previously used by Real Madrid player Luka Modric in London, Britain, 20 November 2024. This sale of Real Madrid’s first team locker room from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is the first time any locker from a European Championship team has been offered at auction. Bidding opened online from 12 November at sothebys.com for two weeks. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A protestor wears a mask as he attends a protest supporting a third round of wage negotiations between IG Metall and Volkswagen AG, in Wolfsburg, Germany, 21 November 2024. Germany’s largest carmaker Volkswagen may close three factories dedicated to its core brand in Germany and reduce employee wages, according to the company’s workers council. This announcement sets the stage for a potentially prolonged dispute with unions representing around 120,000 German workers. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER A Palestinian girl pulls on a her toy on a debris filled street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on November 20, 2024, amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) A rickshaw rides on a road overlooking a skyline of the city of Ibadan, also called as The Brown Roof city, southwestern Nigeria, on November 20, 2024. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) Artists parade during the 114th Anniversary of the start of the Mexican Revolution, at the Plaza de la Constitucion, in Mexico City, Mexico, 20 November 2024. President Sheinbaum in her address defended the role of the Armed Forces ‘because they are ‘the uniformed people who love and dedicate their lives for the good of the country’, as she stated. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez A worker pushes a wheelbarrow at a construction site in Pantai Indah Kapuk, Tangerang, Indonesia, 21 November 2024. According to statistics released by the Central Bank, Indonesia’s account deficit has widened to 2.15 billion dollars in Q3 of 2024 from 1.16 billion in the same period of 2023, pointing to the sixth consecutive quarter of shortfall while representing 0.6 percent of the country’s GDP. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA Hindu devotees attend a religious dance during the 12-year iteration of the Naradevi Dance festival at Kathmandu Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal, 21 November 2024. During the festival, dozens of devotees wear masks of deities and take a religious tour within Kathmandu valley, where Naradevi is worshiped as a protector. The local Newar community celebrates the festival as a symbol of the victory of the gods over demons and also the welfare of the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA An aerial view shows a parking site and trees covered in snow near Winterberg, western Germany on November 20, 2024. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) Farmers next to a tire fire take part in a protest called by French farmers union ‘Coordination Rurale’, near the entrance of the purchasing center for Leclerc supermarkets in Mont de Marsan, southwestern France, on November 20, 2024. Farmers complain about excessive bureaucracy and low incomes, but they’re also fed up with poor harvests and losses from emerging animal diseases. Farmers also protest against the free-trade agreement between the European Union and the Latin American countries of Mercosur, with Paris leading resistance against ratification of the deal that would create the world’s largest free trade zone. (Photo by Gaizka IROZ / AFP) A woman wearing a mask attends a rally against racism during the Black Awareness Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 20, 2024. (Photo by Miguel SCHINCARIOL / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 20 November 2024