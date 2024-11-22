24 hours in pictures, 22 November 2024
Lava flows across one of the roads near Grindavik, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, 21 November 2024. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, a new fissure erupted in the area on 21 November 2024, spewing hot lava into the air. On 10 November 2023 an evacuation of the population of Grindavik was ordered after seismic activity and evidence of significant magma movement occurred in the area. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTON BRINK
Ashley Scott performs as Mara (centre), alongside Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, in Disney’s The Magic Box, 21 November 2024, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Fourways. The Magic Box is a musical featuring live singing, puppetry, elaborate costumes, and projections, featuring over 75 Disney musical hits, including ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ (from the movie Encanto), ‘How Far I’ll Go’ (Moana), ‘Circle of Life’ (The Lion King), and ‘Let It Go’ (Frozen) among others. The production runs to 5 January 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A general view of a simulation during the Visitors’ Day demonstration for Exercise Vuk’uhlome 2024 at Lohatlha Combat Training Centre in Northern Cape on 21 November 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed
A man walks through the snow with a yellow umbrella as seen through a bus window covered with water drops in Bern, Switzerland, 21 November 2024. According to the Federal Office for Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss, a low pressure system brought heavy snowfall in several parts of the country, with the snowfall expected to be particularly heavy in northwestern Switzerland and the central Mittelland between 21 and 22 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER KLAUNZER CREATIVE
A view of church with snow-covered mountains int he background in Seefeld, Austria, 22 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
A woman walks past a pond placed outside Muelle de Bateria art center, where the exhibition ‘Irving Penn: Centennial’ is displayed in A Coruna, Spain, 22 November 2024. The exhibition, running until 01 May 2025, was organized by Marta Ortega Perez Foundation. Picture: EPA-EFE/Cabalar
An activist with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), covered in fake blood, lies on a mock charcoal grill during a performance near the Victoria Memorial (background), in Kolkata, India, 22 November 2024. PETA India staged the performance advocating for animals’ rights ahead of International Meatless Day marked on 25 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Pearl Thusi at The Roast Of Pearl Thusi at Gold Reef City Lyric Theatre on November 21, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The TV show sees celebrities dish out good-natured insult comedy jokes at the expense of the guest of honour in front of a live audience. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Palestinians perform Friday prayers on the ruins of the Albani Mosque, which was destroyed in an Israeli military strike, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 22 November 2024. More than 44,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
epaselect epa11733240 Military helicopters fly during a drill in Karachi, Pakistan, 21 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Kenya Air Force officers mount a guard of honor upon the arrival of President William Ruto (not pictured) at the Parliament building for his annual State of the Nation address, in Nairobi, Kenya, 21 November 2024. During his address, the president announced the canceling of the recently signed 30-year deal with India’s Adani Group Adani, including ongoing plans for Adani’s takeover of the Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), citing ‘new information provided by partner nations’ following the indictment of its founder in the United States on bribery and fraud charges. Picture: EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
A camera display showing details of the painting ‘Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini’ by Italian master Caravaggio, exhibited at the National Gallery of Ancient Art in Palazzo Barberini in Rome, Italy, 22 November 2024. From 23 November 2024 to 23 February 2025, the National Galleries of Ancient Art in Rome will host the exhibition ‘Caravaggio: The Portrait Revealed’, displaying the ‘Portrait of Monsignor Maffeo Barberini’, a painting by Italian master Caravaggio from a private collection that has never been shown to the public before. Picture: EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
People with their umbrellas walk during snowfall near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 21 November 2024. French National Weather and Climate Service Meteo-France issued an ‘orange’ warning in 32 departments from northern Brittany and Normandy to the Ile-de-France due to snowfall and freezing rain forecasted on 21 November. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
Grant Hardie from Scotland in action during the men’s semi-final game between Swizerland and Scotland at the European Curling Championships in Lohja, Finland, 22 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
A carpet seller waits for customers at the weekly market in Taznakht, Ouarzazate province, Moroccoa, 21 November 2024, during the seventh edition of the Ait Ouaouzguit Carpet Festival running from 20 to 24 November under the theme ‘The Ait Ouaouzguit Carpet: Between Tourism Valorization and Socio-Economic Empowerment of Women Weavers.’ The region in south-eastern Morocco is famous for producing Ouzguit carpets, named after the Ait Ouzguit tribes, which are Berber tribes that inhabited the southern slopes of the High Atlas Mountains. Picture: EPA-EFE/JALAL MORCHIDI
