24 hours in pictures, 22 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Lava flows across one of the roads near Grindavik, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland, 21 November 2024. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, a new fissure erupted in the area on 21 November 2024, spewing hot lava into the air. On 10 November 2023 an evacuation of the population of Grindavik was ordered after seismic activity and evidence of significant magma movement occurred in the area. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTON BRINK