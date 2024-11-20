24 hours in pictures, 20 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Climate activists perform during a protest action at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, 20 November 2024. The Azerbaijani capital of Baku hosts the 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) from 11 to 22 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Israeli military vehicles during the second day of an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, SpaceX Starship lifting off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Mine Rescue Services personnel prepare for a possible rescue at Stilfontein, and Mexican journalists participating in an ‘Honor and Glory’ evening to pay tribute to murdered colleagues in Guadalajara. Israeli military vehicles during the second day of an operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, 20 November 2024, in which at least five people were killed and ten wounded according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Since 07 October 2023, nearly 750 Palestinians have been killed and around 6,500 have been injured across the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH SpaceX Starship lifts off from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, for its sixth flight test on November 19, 2024. SpaceX aborted an attempt to catch the first stage booster of its Starship megarocket in the “chopstick” arms of its launch tower, opting instead for an ocean splashdown, a live feed showed November 19. The hitch came as President-elect Donald Trump joined SpaceX chief Elon Musk at the company’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas to watch the test flight, the latest sign of the budding bromance between the two billionaires. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) Mine Rescue Services personnel prepare for a possible rescue at the entrance to a disused gold mine shaft in Stilfontein, around 150 kilometers south-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 November 2024. Official rescue personnel are inspecting the mine in order to access the possibility of an official rescue of illegal gold miners, or Zama Zama, who are trapped underground. A South African court has ordered the lifting of a police blockade of the abandoned gold mine, in which people are illegally located. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK France’s President Emmanuel Macron (R) shakes hands with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) Protesters shout slogans during a rally, part of the 24-hour nationwide strike over the high cost of living and calling for improved pay and working conditions, in Athens, Greece, 20 November 2024. A nationwide 24-hour general strike was called by Greek trade unions and trade union confederations on 20 November. The General Confederation of Employees of Greece (GSEE) and the Civil Servants Confederation (ADEDY) called for the mass participation of all workers, pensioners, unemployed persons, and young people in the nationwide general strike. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS BELTES A huge crowd queues outside a bakery for fresh bread in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis on November 20, 2024, amid the continuing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. After more than a year of relentless war, almost all of Gaza’s population has been displaced at least once, according to the United Nations and shortages of everything from food and medical equipment to blankets and warm clothing have only made things worse. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) An official, accompanied by dogs, searches for victims and missing people in the Poio ravine in the flood-affected municipality of Catarroja, in Valencia province, Spain, 20 November 2024. Search and cleaning operations continue after floods in Valencia and neighboring provinces, triggered by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon, hit the east of the country on 29 October 2024, causing at least 227 fatalities and 11 people still missing, according to the latest report from the Data Integration Centre (CID). Picture: EPA-EFE/KAI FORSTERLING Mexican journalists participate in an ‘Honor and Glory’ evening to pay tribute to murdered colleagues in Guadalajara, Mexico, 19 November 2024. Journalists held a memorial for reporters and photojournalists who have been murdered in Mexico in recent years, in one of the activities that kicked off the 17th edition of Mexico Photographic Encounter in Guadalajara. Picture: EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco Somali’s women refugees hold placards as they gather to protest against their living conditions in Malaysia, outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) in Kuala Lumpur on November 20, 2024. (Photo by Mohd RASFAN / AFP) Rescue workers from Jakarta’s Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) push a boat while students sit on board as they wade through high tide flood water on a street in North Jakarta, Indonesia, 20 November 2024. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) has released an early warning for possible high tide floods in Jakarta’s coastal area on 14 to 21 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM People wait in crowded lines for hours to buy bread at the only functioning bakery in Khan Younis camp since Israeli forces allowed limited amounts of flour and fuel into Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 20 November 2024. More than 43,800 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD An activist uses a rope to climb a tree house at a protest camp in the forest near the Tesla Gigafactory, in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, 20 November 2024. Police continued for a second day to clear the camp set up by environmental activists in the forest near the Tesla Gigafactory. The activists have been protesting in the camp since February 2024 against the planned expansion of the plant that would involve felling trees. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER Bangladeshi passengers ride on a rickshaw-van after battery-run rickshaw pullers blocked the Dhaka-Derma highway near Jatrabari area in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 20 November 2024. The Bangladeshi High Court on 19 November ordered a halt on the operation of battery-powered rickshaws on the streets of the Dhaka metropolitan area within three days. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 19 November 2024