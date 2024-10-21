24 hours in pictures, 21 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Childrens play in the waterlogged streets following heavy rain in Bangalore, India, 21 October 2024. India Meteorological Department (IMD), weather department issued an orange alert amid intermittent rain. Due to heavy rains in Bangalore, schools are shut down today, and private offices have asked their employees to work from home, and several trees are uprooted. This comes owing to a well-marked low-pressure area over central parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring informal trader Hlengiwe Dumane battling with the wind on a particularly windy day in Diepsloot, merchandise endorsing former US president Donald Trump for sale outside a town hall campaign event in Lancaster, activists from Extinction Rebellion being led away by police during the ‘Stop cruise ship pollution!’ action at IJmuiden port, and an aerial photo taken with a drone showing autumn-colored trees in Sigulda, Latvia. Informal trader Hlengiwe Dumane battles with the wind on a particular windy day in Diepsloot, 21 October 2024, as she struggles to keep her garments and towels attached to her stall. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Merchandise endorsing former US president Donald Trump for sale outside a town hall campaign event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, 20 October 2024. Trump and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, are campaigning across the swing state of Pennsylvania in the closing weeks of the presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO A Palestinian drinks cold water from a plastic bag in Khan Yunis in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 21, 2024 amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP) Pedestrians cross the R511 in Diepsloot at an intersection without working traffic lights, with the R23million pedestrian bridge built in 2018 standing unused in the background, 21 October 2024. Diepsloot residents are unabe to use the bridge as the construction is incomplete with no stairs on the one section of the bridge. The Democratic Alliance (DA) conducted a site visit of the bridge. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Activists from Extinction Rebellion are led away by police during the ‘Stop cruise ship pollution!’ action during the arrival of cruise ship MSC Virtuosa at IJmuiden port, the Netherlands, 21 October 2024. According to the Extinction Rebellion, these ships cause a massive flow of tourists that affects local ecosystems, not just environmentally, but also economically for communities that depend on healthy oceans. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN Supporters of the Optimist Party for the Development of Mozambique (PODEMOS) kneels over flowers placed in memory of two slain associates of the party during a strike called in Maputo, on October 21, 2024. A demonstration was dispersed with tear gas on Monday in the capital of Mozambique, which took on the air of a ghost town after a call for a general strike launched by the opponent Venancio Mondlane to denounce fraud during the presidential election, noted AFP. This demonstration comes two days after the assassination of two of the opponent’s close associates, including his lawyer who was preparing an appeal to denounce fraud in the election of October 9, the final results of which have not yet been published. (Photo by ALFREDO ZUNIGA / AFP) ANCYL NEC member Ntombi Magwaza-Mtembu (L) and ANC deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane after laying wreaths at Croesus Cemetery in Johannesburg, 21 October 2024, as part of commemoration activities honouring the life and legacy of Albertina Sisulu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Images of Santa Muerte are pictured at the “Templo de la Santa Muerte GDL” in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico on October 20, 2024. On November 2, Mexico celebrates the ‘Dia de los Muertos’ (Day of the Dead) to pay respects to friends and family members who have died. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) An aerial photo taken with a drone shows autumn-colored trees in Sigulda, Latvia, on 21 October 2024. Clouds will increase this week, causing rain in many places, according to the Latvian Environment, Geology, and Meteorology Centre. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS Construction workers lay slabs on the forecourt of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral as they operate to complete renovation of various parts of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral in Paris, on October 21, 2024. The cathedral was partially destroyed when a fire broke out beneath its roof on April 15, 2019. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) A man jumps to the ocean from a rock at El Tunco beach, near Puerto de La Libertad, El Salvador on October 20, 2024. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP) Children on roller skates hang from a motor cart during the third day of a massive power outage in Havana on October 20, 2024. Hurricane Oscar landed in a locality in Baracoa, in the east of Cuba, when the island prepares for its third night of a blackout, which the authorities intended to resolve without success. (Photo by YAMIL LAGE / AFP) Indigenous artists perform during the opening ceremony of the COP16 summit in Cali, Colombia on October 20, 2024. The world’s biggest nature protection conference gets a ceremonial kickoff in Colombia on October 20 with host city Cali on high alert after threats from a guerrilla group. (Photo by JOAQUIN SARMIENTO / AFP) Brazilian Indigenous tribal chief demonstrates against the Mariana Dam disaster outside London’s High Court in London, Britain, 21 October 2024. The Mariana Dam disaster occurred on 5 November 2015 in Brazil, devastating numerous villages and killing nineteen people. The extent of the damage caused by the dam collapse is the largest ever recorded in Brazil. The civil trial beginning in London 21 October will determine whether the Anglo-Australian company BHP is responsible. The claimants’ lawyers argued successfully that the trial should be held in London because BHP headquarters ‘were in the UK at the time of the dam collapse’. Britain's King Charles III (R) shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after attending a Parliamentary reception at Parliament House in Canberra on October 21, 2024. (Photo by LUKAS COCH / POOL / AFP)