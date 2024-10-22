24 hours in pictures, 22 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Dogs Lucy and Larry await the arrival of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, 22 October 2024. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Australia from 18 October to 23 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the South African women’s cricket team returning after competing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, a hyper-realistic sculpture of a pigeon cast in aluminum created by Colombian-French artist Ivan Argote in New York, the 30th Cape Town International Kite Festival at Dolphin Beach, and residents sitting in a pirogue as they move between submerged houses in the flooded area of Adankolo, Nigeria. The South African women’s cricket team poses for a photograph, 22 October 2024, at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, after competing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. South Africa reached the finals of the tournament, but lost to New Zealand. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen People walk past “Dinosaur”, a hyper-realistic sculpture of a pigeon cast in aluminum created by Colombian-French artist Ivan Argote, displayed at the High Line Plinth in New York, USA, 21 October 2024. The sculpture will be on display for 18 months on the High Line Plinth, as part of a display of artworks in the heart of the city that began in 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL International and local kiters displayed their kites at the 30th Cape Town International Kite Festival at Dolphin Beach on October 22, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. This year the festival celebrates 30 years of bringing #HopeOnAString through its vibrant and colourful kites, and also raise awareness of mental health every October. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Pikitup employees pick up plastics blown by the wind at Goudkoppies landfill between Eldorado Park and Devland in Soweto, 22 October 2024. Picture:Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen People stand next to Taiwanese flags at the Liberty square in Taipei, Taiwan, 22 October 2024. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held live-fire exercises on 22 October near Niushan Island off China’s southeastern coast, China’s Maritime Safety Administration announced. It follows the Joint Sword-2024B military drills that took place around Taiwan on 14 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO Residents rebuild a shack after it was blown by wind in Nancefeild informal settlement near Eldorado Park, 22 October 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen A wooden boat host to Rohingya refugees is adrift in the Labuhan Haji sea area, South Aceh, Indonesia, 22 October 2024. More than 100 Rohingya refugees are adrift in the coastal area of Labuhan Haji Port, South Aceh. Local authorities have not yet given their craft permission to land due to a wave of rejection from local residents. According to the Head of Public Relations for the Aceh Police, Joko Krisdianto, the police are currently still investigating the human trafficking case involving the Rohingya ethnic group and local Acehnese residents who are involved as smuggling agents. Picture: EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku conducts a surprise inspection at the Devland Cash and Carry in Soweto, 22 October 2024. The inspection focused on concerns raised regarding the distribution of expired food by the suppliers. This visit forms part of the City of Johannesburg’s commitment to ensuring public safety and consumer protection with regard to the sale of safe, quality food to the community. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Residents sit in a pirogue as they move between submerged houses in the flooded area of Adankolo in Lokoja on October 21, 2024. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP) A man drives his motorcycle in a flooded street in Yangon, Myanmar, 22 October 2024. Due to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, the Myanmar Meteorology and Hydrology Department forecast flood, strong winds, lightning and hailstones in some parts of Myanmar. Picture: EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING An Iranian man walks past a decoration of Iranian-Lebanese and Hezbollah flags in a street in Tehran, Iran, 21 October 2024. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 19 October issued a message over the death of Yahya Sinwar, stating that ‘the resistance did not stop after the death of its leaders, and it will not stop’. The Israeli Army, Tsahal, on 17 October 2024 confirmed that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was ‘eliminated’ on 16 October ‘after a year-long pursuit’. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH A man rides a motorbike across a bridge in Hanoi, Vietnam, 22 October 2024. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh aims for an economic growth of 7 to 7.5 percent in 2025, according to his address during the 8th session of the National Assembly’s 15th tenure in Hanoi on 21 October. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH A model presents a creation by Indonesian fashion brand Starry during the Jakarta Fashion Week 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 October 2024. The event runs from 21 to 27 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO