24 hours in pictures, 22 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Australian surfer Molly Picklum takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti on July 21, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Ben Thouard / POOL / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring South African hockey player Zenani Kraai playing football in the athletes village in Paris, the Samsung Electronics National Union in South Korea on strike, the 2024 President of the Republic Classic in Panama City and naked PETA supporters protesting in Paris ahead of the Olympics. Cutouts of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (L) and Vice-President Sara Duterte (R) are displayed during a protest along a road leading to the Philippine Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 22 July 2024. The State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., at the Philippine Congress on 22 July was met with street protests calling for reforms in the country’s economic, labor, social services, human rights and political sectors. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA Glenn Boyce (C) holds a sign thanking US President Joe Biden after Biden decided to drop out of the 2024 presidential race outside the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 21 July 2024. Joe Biden on 21 July announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he would not seek re-election in November 2024, and endorsed Harris to be the Democrats’ new nominee. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO South Africa’s hockey player Zenani Kraai controls a ball in the athletes village in Paris on July 22, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by David Goldman / POOL / AFP) Members of the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU) shout slogans during a rally outside the Giheung campus of Samsung in Giheung, Gyeonggi-do province, South Korea, 22 July 2024. The Samsung Electronics National Union (NSEU) has been on an ‘indefinite general strike’ from 10 July, to protest demands for improved working conditions and wage increases. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN President Cyril Ramaphosa replies to Parliament’s Debate on his Opening of Parliament Address (OPA), 22 July 2024, in Cape Town. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS Northern Irish-Scottish rock band Snow Patrol performs on stage on the last day of Mares Vivas Festival 2024 in Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal, 21 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO Rider Omar Hernandez Jr. (7) competes in the 2024 President of the Republic Classic, along with his horse Eagle in Love from the US, in Panama City, Panama, 21 July 2024. The Classic President of the Republic 2024 will award prizes for 75,000 US dollars, honoring its prestige and relevance in the equestrian field. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO Workers gather to work on the restoration of collided and derailed maintenance vehicles on the Tokaido Shinkansen rail line in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, 22 July 2024. According to Central Japan Railway (JR Tokai), two maintenance vehicles collided on a section of the line between Toyohashi and Mikawa-Anjo stations in Aichi, shortly past 3:30 a.m. As a result of the collision, all fastest trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen line connecting Tokyo and Osaka, western Japan, were cancelled. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS Hendrikus Frengky Woro (C), a community leader from South Papua, attends a protest with others as representatives from communities of the Awyu tribe of South Papua and the Moi tribe of Southwest Papua deliver a petition to protect their forests from palm oil companies at the Supreme Court in Jakarta on July 22, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) School students ride a bicycle amid a rainfall in Jalandhar on July 22, 2024. (Photo by Shammi Mehra / AFP) A Hindu devotee is dressed as Lord Shiva and others play drums as they take part in a procession to celebrate a festival dedicated to the Hindu god Lord Shiva, that marks the first Monday of the monsoon (Sawan) month, in Varanasi on July 22, 2024. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) A boatman carrying parcels arrives for delivery at the Floating Post Office near Nehru Park, on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 22 July 2024. The rare Floating Post Office is built inside a 200-year-old houseboat on Dal Lake. It was established in 1953 for lake residents and tourists. For decades it has been a crucial lifeline for sending letters and postcards, before SMSs or emails. Serving as one of the over 1,500 permanent post offices in Jammu and Kashmir, the floating office was renovated in 2011 and currently employs three people. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a building in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 22 July 2024. A residential house was damaged in the fire mishap in Rajbagh area of Srinagar. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN Activists with ‘People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)’ hold signs as they participate in a protest against the use of animals in the fashion industry, at the Place de la Republique in Paris, France, 22 July 2024. Naked PETA activists with different nations’ flags painted on their bodies gathered in Place de la Republique to draw attention to the routine mistreatment and exploitation of animals for fur, leather, and feathers ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA Climate activists protest to show support for steelworkers of Port Talbot and demand greener production standards outside Tata Steel HQ in London, Britain, 22 July 2024. Campaigners from Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion and other climate groups ask Tata group and the newly elected UK government to meet unions demands for a transition to greener processes in order to help retain workers’ skills and preserve steel making capability in the UK. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN Burnt vehicles are seen outside a government building after protests in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 July 2024. On 22 July Bangladesh was under curfew; widespread disruption of telecoms prevailed a day after the Bangladesh Supreme Court scrapped some quotas for government jobs that sparked protests, and police were authorized to enforce ‘shoot on sight’ orders across the country during curfew as casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest. The Bangladeshi government imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government’s job quota system. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM A picture taken with a drone of competitors during the Indigenous games of Peruibe on the coast of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 21 July 2024. The Peruibe Indigenous Games, which take places over three days, includes events such as archery, Huka-huka, log race, tug of war, spear, blowgun, in addition to songs, dances, and cultural presentations. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 21 July 2024