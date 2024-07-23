24 hours in pictures, 23 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Demonstrators are detained by police after trying to reach the Ugandan Parliament during an anti-corruption march in Kampala, Uganda, 23 July 2024. Ugandan security forces arrested dozens of activists calling for the resignation of House Speaker Anita Among, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain over allegations of corruption and serious human rights abuses. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party supporters demonstrating for Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s Sarah Baum in a surfing training session in Teahupo’o ahead of the Olympics, Palestinians inspecting damage following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank and two endangered Cheetah cubs released into their reserve for the first time at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park. A supporter for Vice-President Kamala Harris with a shirt printed with images of Harris speaks to media during a rally in support of Kamala Harris for President in front of San Francisco City Hall, in San Francisco, California, USA, 22 July 2024. Chiu started ‘Asians For Kamala’ when Harris started in politics in San Francisco. US President Joe Biden announced on 21 July he would not seek re-election and endorsed Vice President Harris to be the Democratic Party’s new nominee for the US elections in November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party supporters demonstrate near the ANC headquarters Luthuli House, 23 July 2024, in Johannesburg, where their leader Jacob Zuma is scheduled to appear for a disciplinary hearing on a virtual platform. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Festival goers cool off in a water fountain, during the 46th Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, 23 July 2024. The Paleo is an open-air music festival running from 23 to 28 July. More than 250,000 visitors are expected during the festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI A Palm Ridge resident walks past flowing sewage water, 23 July 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen South Africa’s Sarah Baum takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 22, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Ed Sloane / POOL / AFP) A woman donates blood in a mobile blood collection complex during event ‘Donor day’ at the All-Russian Exhibition Center (VDNH) in Moscow, Russia 23 July 2024. The event organised by the National Health Development Fund together with the Coordination Council of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation for blood and bone marrow donation. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV A US serviceman carries a US flag backed by a B52 bomber of the US Air Force, during a media event held at Mihail Kogalniceanu NATO air-base at the Black Sea shore, in Romania, 23 July 2024. Two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, arrived at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase, Romania, for Bomber Task Force Europe 24-4, according to a US European Command statement on 21 July. While flying in international airspace and in accordance with international law, the U.S. B-52 aircraft were intercepted by two Russian aircraft over the Barents Sea, but the US aircraft did not change course due to the intercept and continued along their scheduled flight plan without incident before landing in Romania, the statement added. The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision delivery, and can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Tulkarem, 23 July 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry at least four Palestinians were killed in the operation. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH An aerial view of the Trevi fountain as seen from atop the Poli Palace in Rome, Italy, 23 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUCIANO DEL CASTILLO Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference in New Delhi, India, 23 July 2024. The Union Budget 2024-25 was presented in the parliament by the country’s finance minister. This is the first full budget of the third term of the Narendra Modi government after the elections in 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI An Indian customer checks lotus flowers at the Mallick Ghat flower market, in Kolkata, India, 23 July 2024. Mallick Ghat flower market is Kolkata’s oldest and largest flower market, with more than 10,000 flower sellers visiting the market every day near the Ganges River, considered holy by Hindus. The vendors sell about 200 varieties of flowers gathered from West Bengal and southern India. Picture: EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY Peggy the Dog poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ in New York, New York, USA, 22 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLGA FEDOROVA Tourists walk amongst lavender fields on Castle Farm in Shoreham, Kent, southern Britain, 23 July 2024. Lavender is collected before being steamed to separate the oils. Lavender oil is commonly used in aromatherapy and to scent perfumes, oils and soaps. Lavender has benefits such as aiding sleep, calming stress, and relieving skin complaints. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL Two endangered Cheetah cubs are released into their reserve for the first time at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster, Britain, 23 July 2024. The three-month old cubs were born to mother Darcy, who arrived at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in 2023 as part of the European Endangered Species Programme which aims to promote the population of endangered animals in captivity. Charred buses at a bus depot in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 23 July 2024. The Bangladeshi government imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM