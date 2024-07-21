48 hours in pictures, 21 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Makazole Mapimpi of South Africa scoring a try during the 2024 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Portugal at Toyota Stadium on July 20, 2024 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring the 22nd edition of the Lake Parade in Geneva, the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards, International Chess Day on Dvortsovaya Square in St. Petersburg and British rapper Stormzy on stage during the final day of Super Bock Super Rock 2024 festival. Ravers dance around Love Mobiles during the 22nd edition of the Lake Parade in Geneva, Switzerland, 20 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI Actress Nomalanga Shozi hosts the 11th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Kwazulu-Natal Film and Television awards at the Playhouse theatre in Durban over the weekend. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Spanish bullfighter apprentice Marco Perez fights with his first bull during the bullfighting of the Feria de Santiago held at the Santander bullring, in Santander, Spain, 20 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Pedro Puente Hoyos Artists dressed as chess pieces participate in a chess game during the International Chess Day on Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, 20 July 2024. The game on the 21m by 21m field repeats the game of 1924 on the Palace Square in St. Petersburg (then – Leningrad), when each piece was represented by actual people: the soldiers of the Red army played the role of living chess pieces against the Sailors of the Red Navy. International Chess Day has been celebrated annually on 20 July since 1966, and it marks the day the International Chess Federation (FIDE) was founded on 20 July 1924. This year marks a century since the establishment of the International Chess Federation. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV British rapper Stormzy performs on stage on the final day of Super Bock Super Rock 2024 festival, Setubal, Portugal, 20 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS Rasmus Jensen (red helmet), Anders Thomsen (white) of Denmark in action during the 2rd round of the Speedway European Championships in Grudziadz, Poland, 20 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tytus Zmijewski A Filipino villager holds on a blown umbrella at a coastal village of Mabini, in Batangas province, Philippines, 21 July 2024. According to the state weather bureau’s latest forecast on 21 July, Tropical Storm Gaemi was monitored 365 kilometers east of Casiguran municipality, province of Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of 115 kilometers per hour. Gaemi is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon and will bring strong gale-force gusts over the Luzon island. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG A protester holds a red card during a pro-Palestinian rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, 21 July 2024. Thousands of protesters staged a rally demanding the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Israel from participating in the Olympics in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM People try to catch about two tonnes of fish released by the city during an annual event to thank for this year’s fishing harvest at Gemblegan Reservoir in Klaten, Central Java, July 21, 2024. (Photo by DEVI RAHMAN / AFP) Participants during the start of the annual 42nd Cross-Balaton Swim at Revfulop, Hungary, 21 July 2024. The distance they swim to the other side of the lake is 5.2 kilometres. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tamas Vasvari Second placed McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia (2-L) and his first placed British teammate, Lando Norris (L) after the qualifying session for the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, near Budapest, 20 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tamas Kovacs Professional BMX rider George Davoutian rides his bike over a ramp that was set up by the sea and dives into the water, during a small event that was organized by Gutlessbmx Crew, celebrating the world BMX Day, in Mati on the east coast of the Attica region, Greece, 20 July, 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS A person marches with their hands tied as Israelis call for the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and for the government to be replaced, during a protest next to the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel, 20 July 2024. According to the Israeli defense forces, around 120 Israelis hostages are still held by Hamas in Gaza. More than 38,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI This photograph shows a lightning strik in La Defense buisiness district outside Paris, early on July 21, 2024. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) Agence France Presse (AFP) US video journalist Dylan Collins pushes the wheelchair of AFP Lebanese photographer Christina Assi holding an Olympic torch, during the Olympic Torch Relay in Vincennes, near Paris, on July 21, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. AFP journalists Christina Assi and Dylan Collins were injured in an attack by an Israeli tank on a group of journalists in southern Lebanon on October 13, 2023. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Queen Mathilde (R) of Belgium leaves after attending the traditional Te Deum mass on the National Day at the St Michael and St Gudula Cathedral, in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2024. Belgium marks its National Day on 21 July, commemorating the swearing-in of the first king of the Belgians, Leopold I in 1831. 