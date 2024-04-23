24 hours in pictures, 23 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to mark its 75th founding anniversary, shows a child posing for a picture on the Chinese Navy Jinan destroyer at the PLA Naval Museum in Qingdao, China’s Shandong province on April 23, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)