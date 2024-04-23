24 hours in pictures, 23 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) to mark its 75th founding anniversary, shows a child posing for a picture on the Chinese Navy Jinan destroyer at the PLA Naval Museum in Qingdao, China’s Shandong province on April 23, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
Families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and their supporters lie on the ground with their hands painted in red near a sign reading ‘There are hostages in Gaza’ (C) during a protest performance to mark 200 days since the 07 October abductions and attack, in Habima square in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 April 2024. According to the Israeli military, 133 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government’s handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
This picture released by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) on April 23, 2024 shows the Full Hotel building in Hualien, which had been previously damaged in the April 3 earthquake, tilting further to one side after a series of earthquakes overnight. Taiwan was shaken by dozens of earthquakes overnight and into April 23 that left buildings swaying and some tilting, with the government saying they were aftershocks from a huge deadly quake that hit the island more than two weeks ago. (Photo by CNA / AFP)
Buddhist devotees take part in a religious observance on a full moon day at a temple in the Kelaniya suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 23 April 2024. Buddhism is the official religion of the South Asian island nation and the majority of the island’s population traditionally engages in religious observances on full moon days. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Climate activists march to the municipal office of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Earth Day, in Washington, DC, USA, 22 April 2024. The climate activism group Extinction Rebellion held a march on Earth Day to the municipal offices of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Council of Washington, DC, to demand that the city phase out methane gas to meet the goals of Bowser’s ‘Carbon Free DC’ plan. Extinction Rebellion cites the DC Office of the People’s Counsel in maintaining that the 4.5 billion USD pipeline replacement program of Washington Gas has ‘failed to adequately reduce emissions or address leaks from its aging gas system’. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Australian skateboarder Arisa Trew arrives for the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony, in Madrid, Spain, 22 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca
Ukrainian Police investigators and workers examine debris at the Kharkiv Television Tower, after officials reported a Russian strike on the tower, on the outskirts of Kharkiv on April 22, 2024. – Photos and videos showed the top of the television tower breaking off and grey smoke billowing from the structure after Kharkiv Governor Oleg Synegubov said in a social media post that Russia had hit a “television infrastructure facility.” (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP)
Romania’s Chief Rabbi Rafael Shaffer performs the religious service that starts the holiday of Passover at the Coral Temple in Bucharest, Romania, 22 April 2024. During the one week-long Jewish holiday of Pesach (Passover), community members are commemorating the Jewish exodus from Egypt in Biblical times. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Morning fog over the Tatra Mountains in Zakopane, southern Poland, 23 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Grzegorz Momot
Soldiers attend the Saber Strike/Griffin Shock 2024 exercises at the facilities of the Land Forces Training Center in Orzysz, northern Poland, 22 April 2024. About 5,000 soldiers of the NATO Multinational Division North-East from 8 countries took part in the exercise. Picture: EPA-EFE/Tomasz Waszczuk
People walk past a graffiti depicting liberator Simon Bolivar and Venezuelan late president Hugo Chavez in Caracas on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
Demonstrators react during a protest against the results of the recent presidential election as the Constitutional Court rules on the petitions of ex-presidential candidates in Jakarta on April 22, 2024. Indonesia’s constitutional court on April 22 rejected challenges to the country’s presidential vote won by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, after his main rivals alleged rules were unfairly changed to allow the outgoing leader’s son to run as his vice president. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
A visitor plays Rock-Paper-Scissors with a SVH servo-electric 5 finger gripping hand at the booth of Schunk company during the Hanover technology Fair (Hannover Messe) on April 22, 2024 in Hanover, northern Germany, with Norway as partner country. According to the organisers, “leading companies from the mechanical, electrical, digital and energy industries come together to showcase solutions for an efficient and sustainable industry” during the fair that will be running from April 22 to 26, 2024. (Photo by RONNY HARTMANN / AFP)
A heron (Ardeidae) in Bajamar in the Puntarenas region, 16 April 2024 (Issued 22 April 2024). High temperatures and the lack of rains originated by the El Nino phenomenon characterized this year’s Internationa Earth Day in Costa Rica. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas
An indigenous man smokes during the Free Land Camp in Brasilia, Brazil, 22 April 2024. Thousands of indigenous people from different ethnic groups camp out in Brasilia for an annual meeting of the so-called Free Land Camp (ATL) in protest of the territorial and cultural rights of native peoples. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE BORGES
Members of the Bondi Board Riders Club, various local sporting clubs, and lifeguards participate in a paddle-out at Bondi Beach to honor and remember the victims of the Westfield Bondi Junction stabbings in Sydney, Australia, 23 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEVEN SAPHORE
Protesters clash with police during a teacher’s protest in La Paz, Bolivia, on 22 April 2024. Hundreds of Bolivian teachers mobilized against the “forced retirement” bill in the city. They also demanded that the government of Luis Arce allocate more budget to that sector and pay for the total number of class hours taught. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS GANDARILLAS
