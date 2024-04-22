24 hours in pictures, 22 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Environmental activists hold up placards reading “Let’s end plastic pollution!” as they display plastic waste with an earth balloon during a campaign event to mark the international Earth Day in Seoul on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)
Spanish bullfighter David Fandila ‘El Fandi’ fights with his first bull during the last bullfight event of the Feria de Abril festivities at Real Maestranza Bullring in Seville, Spain, 21 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Julio Munoz
Family members of those affected by the Lily Mine tragedy of 2016 demonstrate alongside Action SA, 22 April 2024, outside the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headquarters, in Pretoria, demanding the prosecution of those involved in the tragedy. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
People take part in a religious parade to celebrate the birthday of Baosheng Dadi (diety of medicine) during the Baosheng cultural festival in Taipei on April 22, 2024. (Photo by I-Hwa CHENG / AFP)
Hikers walk trough freshly fallen snow, in Margrethenberg, Switzerland, 21 April 2024. The swiss alps have seen late and heave snowfalls. Picture: EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Relatives pay their respects at the graves of Easter Sunday 2019 suicide bomb attack victims, at the St. Sebastian’s church during the fifth anniversary commemoration in Katuwapitiya, Sri Lanka, 21 April 2024. The day marks the fifth anniversary of an attack that targeted three churches and three luxury hotels in Colombo in a series of coordinated suicide bombings that killed more than 250 people, including 45 foreigners, and injured over 500. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
People ride a donkey-drawn cart moving past a destroyed building in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 22, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Israel pulled its ground forces from Khan Yunis on April 7 after carrying out what it called a “precise and limited operation” at the Nasser Medical Complex, one of the biggest hospitals in the Palestinian territory. (Photo by AFP)
Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump looks on at Manhattan Criminal Court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs in New York on April 22, 2024. Donald Trump’s unprecedented criminal trial is set for opening statements after final jury selection ended Friday, leaving the Republican presidential candidate facing weeks of hostile testimony that will overshadow his White House campaign. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura / POOL / AFP)
Motorists drive their vehicles through a sandstorm in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Abdullah DOMA / AFP)
Police riot gears are placed on the ground as people protest against the recent presidential election results in Jakarta on April 22, 2024. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)
Indian fire fighters try to extinguish a fire that broke out at a garbage landfill site in Ghazipur, New Delhi, India, 22 April 2024. Residents around the landfill are facing poor visibility and breathing issues due to the potentially toxic plumes of smoke. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
A worker holds green iguanas under an artificial water spray on a hot summer day at the Snake Park in Chennai on April 22, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)
epaselect epa11291986 General view during works to remove scaffolding, masonry and copper roof in the burnt out part of the Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen, Denmark, 21 April 2024. The work of removing scaffolding, masonry and copper roof in the burned-out part of the Stock Exchange continues. On 16 April, a fire was reported in the historic building in Copenhagen, which was under renovation. It was expected that the renovation would be completed in the autumn of 2024 in connection with the celebration of the Stock Exchange’s 400-year anniversary. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMIL NICOLAI HELMS
(l-r) Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and Aaron Motsoaledi, SA Minister of Home Affairs at the official opening of the Home Office office at Pavilion Shopping Centre in Westville on April 22, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. This is part of concerted efforts to improve access to services for clients. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
