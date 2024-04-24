PICTURES: Sony World Photography Awards recognises best of 2023

The World Photography Organisation has announced the winners in the Sony World Photography awards Open Competition, which recognises single images, for 2023.

Natural world and wildlife winner. A jaguar and caiman in the Pantanal, South America. “We had bid farewell to our Sao Lourenco River lodge, marking the end of our Pantanal adventure, but as we were leaving we heard that a jaguar had been spotted roughly 30 minutes away. We raced to the scene and encountered this sleek female jaguar stalking her prey. Our boat – and my camera – was perfectly positioned as she pounced on an unsuspecting caiman”. Picture: Ian Ford/Sony World Photography Awards