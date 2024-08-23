24 hours in pictures, 23 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

College students dress in the guise of Hindu deities Krishna and Radha, ahead of Janmashtami festival, in Chennai on August 23, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring the 46th annual Provincetown Carnival in Provincetown, Massachusetts, the funeral cortege of the seven-year-old girl Elsie Dot Stancombe, killed in the Southport stabbing attacks, an informal memorial to PMC Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Moscow, and rescue officers inspecting the site where a woman fell into an eight-meter deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur. Women leave on motorcycles after participating in a basic motorcycle mechanics course in Petare, the largest suburb in Caracas, Venezuela, 03 July 2024 (issued 23 August 2024). Twelve women – including students and mothers – have signed up for the workshop, organized by the NGO Fundana and taught by an automotive technician, to learn about motorcycle mechanics and the maintenance of their vehicles that they could afford as a means of personal transportation. Women are increasingly choosing to ride motorcycles in Caracas, characterized by high motorcycle traffic, but the topic is still largely male-oriented in the country. Fundana carries out this workshop and other projects that seek to give tools to women in different trades – such as carpentry – also to promote gender equality, always with a component of personal development to enhance their own skills. As more women are entering this space with their motorcycles every day it is now more necessary than ever to know mechanics, students and organizers of the course say. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ Parade participants with outfits inspired by Marie Antoinette make their way down Commercial Street during the 46th annual Provincetown Carnival in Provincetown, Massachusetts, on August 22, 2024. The theme of the festival is Renaissance X Revolution. The event was created in 1978 by the Provincetown Business Guild. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump speaks during his visit to the US southern border in Cochise County, Arizona, USA, 22 August 2024. The US presidential election takes place on 05 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER People watch the funeral cortege of the seven-year-old girl Elsie Dot Stancombe, killed in the Southport stabbing attacks, at St John’s Church, in Birkdale, Southport, Britain, 23 August 2024. Elsie was killed in a knife attack in Southport which left three children dead and eight more seriously injured, along with two adults, on 29 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN A woman places candles at an informal memorial to PMC Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Moscow, Russia, 23 August 2024. Prigozhin died along with nine others in the crash of an aircraft in the Tver region of Russia on 23 August 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Boarded up homes in Notting Hill ahead of this year’s Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain, 23 August 2024. The Notting Hill Carnival runs over two days from 25 to 26 August. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department officers inspect the site where a woman fell into an eight-meter deep sinkhole in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 23 August 2024. A search and rescue operation is underway. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL Indian school children receive information in the exhibition ‘National Space Day’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bangalore, India on 23 August 2024. India celebrated its first National Space Day on the theme “Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga” on 23 August 2024. India’s Chandrayaan-3 lander completed a soft landing on the moon on 23 August 2023 to become the fourth country to land on the moon. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV A man pushes a bicycle through floodwater in Thoubal district of Manipur state, northeastern India, 23 August 2024. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the North East will experience moderate to heavy rainfall until 24 August and heavy downpours since the last two days have swollen major rivers and caused floods in low-lying areas in Imphal and Bishnupur districts. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBINSON WAHENGBAM Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) and her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (L) embrace on stage after she spoke during the final night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 22 August, 2024. The 2024 Democratic National Convention is being held from 19 to 22 August 2024, during which delegates of the United States’ Democratic Party will vote on the party’s platform and ceremonially vote for the party’s nominee for president, Vice President Kamala Harris, and for vice president, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, for the upcoming presidential election. Picture: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER Del-Kun Dave Chen aka Iron Age from Taiwan poses at a press conference during the Air Guitar World Championship in Oulu, Finland, 23 August 2024. The annual event runs from 22 to 23 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT People watch as waves crash over the sea wall in New Brighton, Britain, 23 August 2024. Storm Lilian, the 12th named storm of the season, has brought heavy rain and strong winds disrupting music festivals and causing power outages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN A fire at the refinery of the Ingeniero Enrique Mosconi Industrial Complex, in Ensenada, Argentina, 22 August 2024. In a statement, the company said the fire occurred in a line in the refined product tank area and ‘has been contained.’ Picture: EPA-EFE/Demian Alday Estevez Burqa-clad Afghan women walk on a road in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 22 August 2024. The Taliban in Afghanistan have enforced new laws mandating that women must cover their bodies and faces in public, citing these measures as necessary to promote virtue and prevent vice, the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said. Approved by their Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the regulations include restrictions on women’s voices in public, the prohibition of images of living beings, and bans on music and mixed-gender interactions. The measures have drawn criticism from the United Nations (UN) for fostering fear and intimidation, especially among women and girls, as the Taliban’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice expands its control over public life. Picture: EPA-EFE/QUDRATULLAH RAZWAN MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 22 August 2024