48 hours in pictures, 25 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A corgi participates in fashion show during the ‘Corgi Race Vilnius’ event at Vingis park in Vilnius, Lithuania, 24 August 2024. Corgi enthusiasts from all across Europe gathered in Vilnius for corgi fun races and a costume contest. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring traditional Sunday prayer at the Vatican City, the Turkish Olympic Committee’s 36th Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, ABSA Run Your City race in Tshwane and Ukrainian citizens living in Poland attending the Ukraine’s Independence Day celebrations. An Israeli flag is displayed in Saint Peter’s Square during Pope Francis’ Angelus prayer, traditional Sunday’s prayer, in Vatican City, 25 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI Competitors ride a ferry at the Bosphorus before the Turkish Olympic Committee’s (TOC) 36th Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, in Istanbul, Turkey, 25 August 2024. The race starts on the Asian side of Istanbul (the Anatolian side) at the harbor of the Kanlica district and finishes in the Kurucesme district on the European side. The average time required to finish the race is 50 minutes to swim 6.5 kilometers. Picture: EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN Eight-thousand runners take part in the Absa RUN YOUR CITY TSHWANE 10K race. The next run will take place in Johannesburg on the 24 th of September. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal ‘Mozos’, or runners, run along with bulls during the traditional running of the bulls in Cuellar, Spain, 25 August 2024. Cuellar’s running of the bulls is the oldest one in Spain. Picture: EPA-EFE/PABLO MARTIN South African singer-songwriter and record producer Zonke Dikana, known simply as Zonke, performs at Mark’s Park in Emmerentia, Johannesburg, 25 August 2024, during the 6th annual Malibongwe Artist Festival “Tribute To Women”, a celebration that honours the strength, resilience, and creativity of women in South Africa. This year’s “Tribute To Women” concert[‘s line-up, Zonke, Ringo Madlingozi, Mafikizolo, Jaziel Brothers, Nomfundo Moh, Kelvin Momo, and Lwah Ndlunkulu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen An Antonov AN2 single engined bi-plane photographed near Waterkloof Airforce Base by reader of The Citizen Nicholas Oelofse. Oelofse explains it is the largest single engine bi-plane in world, capable of flying very slowly.. This one is based in South Africa and is called ‘Little Annie’. The Africa Aerospace and Defence expo will take place at Air Force Base Waterkloof from 18 to 22 September. Picture: Nicholas Oelofse Russian powerlifter Genadiy Gavrilenko attends the Iron Man Powerlifting Tournament in Ramenskoye outside Moscow, Russia, 24 August 2024. The tournament is being held within the framework of the project ‘Sport is the Norm of Life’ and the national project ‘Demography’. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV Ukrainian citizens living in Poland attend the Ukraine’s Independence Day 2024, organised by Euromaidan Warsaw initiative and Stand with Ukraine Foundation, at the Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland, 24 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PAWEK SUPERNAK Ukrainian citizens living in Poland hold up flash lights as they attend the Ukraine’s Independence Day 2024, organised by Euromaidan Warsaw initiative and Stand with Ukraine Foundation, at the Castle Square in Warsaw, Poland, 24 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PAWEK SUPERNAK An agricultural worker carries harvested Oriental tobacco leaves in a tobacco field, near the village of Zabrcani, near the city of Prilep, North Macedonia, 25 August 2024. About 40,000 North Macedonian families earn their living from the production of Oriental tobacco, which represents about 30 percent of the country’s export of agricultural and food products. Considered as a strategic industry, the North Macedonian government subsidizes this production with one euro per kilogram. North Macedonia produces about 27,000 tons of tobacco per year, according to data from the State Statistical Office of North Macedonia. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) during the F1 Grand Prix of the Netherlands in Zandvoort, the Netherlands, 25 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SEM VAN DER WAL Chidimma Adetshina, a 23-year-old law student born in Soweto, near Johannesburg, to a South African mother of Mozambican origin and a Nigerian father, who was forced to abandon her race for the Miss South Africa title in early August after being subjected to a particularly violent xenophobic campaign in her country of birth, poses during the Miss Universe Nigeria boot camp in Lagos on August 24, 2024. Initially not very popular in Nigeria due to the traditionalism of a large part of society, these competitions gained popularity after the coronation in 2001 of the Nigerian Agbani Darego as Miss World. (Photo by FAWAZ OYEDEJI / AFP) A woman sprayed with coloured powder takes a selfie during the annual Color Run Latvia, in Jurmala, Latvia, 25 August 2024. The annual event attracts thousands of participants who run through different color spray areas during a 5-kilometer distance run. The color run uses licensed food coloring that is natural and safe for the environment and people, according to Jurmala tourism information center. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS A Hezbollah unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crossing from Lebanon gets intercepted by an Israeli fighter jet over an area near the Lebanon-Israel border, as seen from northern Israel, 25 August 2024. The Israeli military stated that Israeli Air Force fighter jets are currently striking targets belonging to the Hezbollah organization that posed an imminent threat to the citizens of the State of Israel. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI An aerial handout photo made available by the Indonesian rescue agency (Basarnas) shows rescuers and residents searching for flash flood victims in Rua, Ternate Island, about 3188 km northeast of Jakarta, Indonesia, 25 August 2024. According to Basarnas, at least seven people were killed and scores went missing after heavy rain triggered a flash flood on Ternate Island. Picture: EPA-EFE/INDONESIAN RESCUE AGENCY BASARNAS Federal Police officers lead the Solingen knife attack suspect out of the helicopter to his arraignment at the Federal Supreme Court (BGH) in Karlsruhe, Germany, 25 August 2024. The man, who stabbed passers-by at random with a knife during the city festival in Solingen, turned himself in to a police patrol on the evening of 24 August, police said. North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister Herbert Reul announced late on 24 August that ‘the man we’ve really been looking for the whole day has just been taken into custody.’ Three people have been killed and eight others injured, five of them seriously, in the knife attack on 23 August, according to the police. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK Tibetan Buddhism spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso (C), is supported by Tibetan monks as he attends a public talk at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland, 25 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 23 August 2024