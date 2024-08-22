24 hours in pictures, 22 August 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi looks at a large diamond discovered in Botswana at his office in Gaborone on August 22, 2024. The 2492 carat diamond was discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana of Lucara Diamond Company. Botswana is one of the world’s largest producers of diamonds, which constitute its main source of income, representing 30% of GDP and 80% of its exports. (Photo by Monirul BHUIYAN / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring swimmers during the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event, pro-Palestine protesters demonstrating outside Glencore Coal in Johannesburg, a Ferrari fan waiting at the entrance to the Circuit Zandvoort in the Netherlands and medical practitioners and citizens attending a candle light vigil to protest against an alleged rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Wynand Dreyer, left, and Flo Bird, from the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation are seen on the steps of the Johannesburg City Library, 22 August 2024, which has been closed for four years, as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation conduct a site visit. The library was closed in March 2020 due to the commencement of refurbishments to address roof leaks, non-compliant fire safety systems, electrical, mechanical and wet services. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan Tate (L) talk to the media in front of the Bucharest court after prosecution made new allegations of human trafficking and sex with a minor, in Bucharest, Romania, 22 August 2024. The court decided that Andrew Tate is placed on house arrest and his brother Tristan Tate under judiciary control until the trial. Picture: EPA-EFE/BOGDAN CRISTEL Swimmers during the annual Lake Zurich crossing swimming event in Zurich, Switzerland, 21 August 2024. The participants swam a course across Lake Zurich of 1,500 meters (4,921 ft.) starting at Mythenquai and finishing at Tiefenbrunnen. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER Raven Saunders of the USA competes in the Women’s Shot Put Women’s competition during the World Athletics Diamond League Athletissima athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, 22 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate, 22 August 2024, outside Glencore Coal in Melrose Arch, calling on Glencore to stop exporting fuel to Israel. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Kat Swanepoel (SM5 200m Individual Medley, S5 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, SB4 100m breaststroke, S14 400m freestyle) during the Team South Africa practice session at the Antigone Piscine Olympic pool on August 22, 2024 in Montpellier, France. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images) A Ferrari fan waits at the entrance to the Circuit Zandvoort, in Zandvoort, Netherlands, 22 August 2024. The Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix is held on 25 August 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RAMON VAN FLYMEN Protesters try to knock down the front gate of the parliament building during a rally against the government’s attempt to reverse a constitutional court ruling to election laws, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 22 August 2024. Indonesia’s Constitutional Court on 20 August ruled that parties would not need a minimum 20 percent representation in their regional assemblies in order to nominate a candidate, and also decided to uphold the current minimum age limit of 30 for candidates.The constitutional court decision prevents the president’s youngest son from running in a regional contest in Central Java. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM Medical practitioners and citizens attend a candle light vigil to protest against an alleged rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, outside Borivali railway station in Mumbai, India, 22 August 2024. On August 09, a postgraduate medical student was found dead in a seminar room at the hospital, sparking nationwide protests and strikes by medical students and doctors. On August 13, the High Court of Kolkata ruled that the investigation into the rape and murder of the doctor during her working hours at RG Kar Medical College must be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI A cosplayer walks at the Gamescom video games trade fair in Cologne, western Germany on August 22, 2024. According to organisers, around 1400 exhibitors from 64 countries will be presenting their products during the fair running until August 25, 2024. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) Denmark’s Queen Mary (R) and King Frederik X (L) visit Vejle, Denmark, 22 August 2024. The Danish royal couple arrived in Vejle as last city visit on their four-day long summer cruise that began in Bornholm. Picture: EPA-EFE/BO AMSTRUP This photo shows an aerial view of abandoned vehicles waiting to be scrapped in Nanjing in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on August 22, 2024. (Photo by AFP) People walk in flood water at the highway after a widespread flash flood in Feni district, Bangladesh, 22 August 2024. According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief during a press conference at the secretariat, at least two people have died in flash floods across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 21 August 2024