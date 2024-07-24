24 hours in pictures, 24 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A fleet of hot air balloons take off from College Green and Queen Square to mark the countdown to the 46th Bristol International Balloon Fiesta on July 24, 2024 in Bristol, England. This year, Europe’s largest hot air balloon festival takes off on Friday, August 9, and will last until Sunday, August 11, with over 140 hot air balloons ascending into the sky. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring an art exhibition opening in Joubert Park, Johannesburg, Pitso Mosimane receiving an Honorary Doctorate, scenes from the Saurya Airlines plane crash in Kathmandu and a rescued Asian golden cat. Ayanda Roji from Johannesburg City Parks at the Urban Spaces And Public Life In Africa Exhibition at Joubert Park on July 24, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The exhibition reintroduces what we can refer to as urban, and what is in, relating to, or characteristic of our understanding of being African. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Residents in Extension 4 in Palm Ridge have been living with sewage for years, 24 July 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Pitso Mosimane receives Honorary Doctorate at Sanlam Auditorium, University of Johannesburg on July 24, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) Residents walk in flood water following monsoon rainfall in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 July 2024. Monsoon rains caused by typhoon Gaemi resulted in flooding in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, as it is forecast to be headed in the general direction of Taiwan as it moves out of Philippine territory. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA Personal prepare decorated rafts on the Seine River amid preparations for the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris, France, 23 July 2024. The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin with a nautical parade on the Seine and end on the protocol stage in front of the Eiffel Tower on 26 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI Demonstrators take part in a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s government and calling for the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, outside the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel, 23 July 2024. According to the Israeli military, 116 Israelis, who were abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the 07 October 2023 attacks by Hamas, remain in captivity. Rallies in Israel have been critical of the government’s handling of the crisis, demanding the immediate release of all hostages. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN Army personnel and other officials stand around the debris of a Saurya Airlines’ plane after it crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on July 24, 2024. A passenger plane crashed on takeoff in Kathmandu on July 24, with the pilot rescued from the flaming wreckage but all 18 others aboard killed, police in the Nepali capital told AFP. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) Demonstrators take part in an anti-government rally in Nairobi, Kenya, 23 July 2024. Earlier this week, Kenyan President Ruto has accused the Ford Foundation, the American private foundation founded by Henry Ford, of sponsoring those who had caused ‘violence and mayhem’ and of funding anti-government protests in Kenya over the past two months. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR South Africa’s Jordy Smith takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 23, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are removed by United States Capitol Police while protesting in the Cannon House Office Building on the eve of the visit of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 July 2024. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint meeting of the US Congress and large protests are expected. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS An Asian golden cat, which was found injured in a trap the previous month, is seen as it recuperates in an enclosure at the Indonesian Nature Conservation Agency (BKSDA) in Banda Aceh on July 24, 2024. (Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP) Props and clothes worn by US musician Taylor Swift during her 1989 tour are displayed at the V&A Museum in London Britain, 24 July 2024. The Taylor Swift Songbook Trail contains installations based around the musician which opens on 27 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 23 July 2024