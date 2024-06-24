24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram (L) celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies’ wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda on June 23, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of an interesting bicycle in Soweto, the Youth Charro State Championship in San Diego, California, the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana Kupala, in Kyiv, Ukraine, and American singer Doja Cat performing at Rock in Rio.
Soweto resident Phindulo Matshinyatsimbi is seen with his personally customised bicycle, 24 June 2024. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A young boy fixes his outfit just before he competes in the Youth Charro State Championship in San Diego, California, USA, 23 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Ukrainians jump over a bonfire during celebrations of the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana Kupala, in Kyiv, Ukraine, 23 June 2024. Ivana Kupala is usually celebrated on the shortest night of the year, marking the beginning of summer. People sing and dance around bonfires, play games, and perform traditional rituals. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Ukrainian rescuers work at a site of a rocket hit a civil infrastructure object in the South Ukrainian city of Odesa, 24 June 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least four men were injured as a result of a morning Russian rocket attack on Odesa, according to the Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/IGOR TKACHENKO
A reveller jumps over a bonfire on the occasion of the celebration of Saint John’s Day (San Joan) in Valencia, Spain, 23 June 2024 (issued on 24 June 2024). Sant Joan is celebrated all over Spain with bonfires, fireworks and performances. Picture: EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE
Residents of Protea South, Soweto, collect water as a water tanker arrives to fill a jojo tank, 24 June 2024. The residents say they have been without regular water supply for two months. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dejected fans of Scotland after the UEFA EURO 2024 Group A soccer match between Scotland and Hungary, in Stuttgart, Germany, 23 June 2024. Scotland lost 0-1. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
American singer Doja Cat performs on the fourth and final day of Rock in Rio 2024 festival in Lisbon, Portugal, 23 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEDRO SANTOS
Catholic devotees covered in mud and dried leaves gather at church grounds for a holy mass during the Taong Putik Festival (Mud People) in Bibiclat village, Aliaga town in Nueva Ecija province, Philippines, 24 June 2024. The early morning ritual of the Mud People is followed by a holy mass to honor the feast day of Saint John the Baptist, as devotees give thanks and pray for more blessings in life. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
An elderly woman holding an icon leads a group of honor guard soldiers carrying portraits, crosses and copies of the lat author’s books during a funeral ceremony for late author Spiridon Vangheli at the National Palace, in Chisinau, Moldova, 24 June 2024. By a presidential decree the date 24 June was declared a day of national mourning for the Moldovan writer of children’s books, poet, and translator, who died at the age of 92 in Chisinau on 21 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU
Men’s Long Jump Olympic and world champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece competes in the 1st Piraeus Street Long Jump in front of the Piraeus municipal theatre in Piraeus, Greece, 23 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS VLACHOS
Supporters of Germany cheer during the public screening of the UEFA EURO 2024 match Germany vs Switzerland in Berlin, Germany, 23 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
Displaced Palestinians gather at sunset on a rubbish hill looking for what they need to light fire due to the gas outage, in the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip, 23 June 2024. More than 37,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
