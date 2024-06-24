24 hours in pictures, 24 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

South Africa’s captain Aiden Markram (L) celebrates after the dismissal of West Indies’ wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda on June 23, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)