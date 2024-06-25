24 hours in pictures, 25 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A protester kicks a tear gas canister while demonstrating during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in downtown Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. Kenyan police fired tear gas at crowds of young protesters in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday, according to AFP reporters, as demonstrators rallied across the country against the government’s proposed tax hikes. The mainly Gen-Z-led rallies, which began last week, have taken President William Ruto’s government by surprise, with the Kenyan leader saying over the weekend that he was ready to speak to the protesters. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)