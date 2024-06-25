24 hours in pictures, 25 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
A protester kicks a tear gas canister while demonstrating during a nationwide strike to protest against tax hikes and the Finance Bill 2024 in downtown Nairobi, on June 25, 2024. Kenyan police fired tear gas at crowds of young protesters in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday, according to AFP reporters, as demonstrators rallied across the country against the government’s proposed tax hikes. The mainly Gen-Z-led rallies, which began last week, have taken President William Ruto’s government by surprise, with the Kenyan leader saying over the weekend that he was ready to speak to the protesters. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of the Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, the swearing-in ceremony of MK Party members into Parliament, Rand Water conducting maintenance at Waterval reservoir and a ceremonial welcome for the Emperor and Empress of Japan at Horseguards Parade in London.
A model presents a creation by Iris Van Herpen during the Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week in Paris, on June 24, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP)
Former Western Cape judge president and uMkhonto weSizwe Party leader to Parliament, John Hlophe at the swearing-in ceremony of MK Party members at Goodhope Chamber on June 25, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the oath of office was administered to the 58 elected Members of the MK Party who were not available to be sworn in during the first sitting of the National Assembly on June 14. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
NASA’s GOES-U mission on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket is docked on the Launch Complex 39A as part of its launch preparations in Cape Canaveral at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, USA, 25 June 2024. The Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellites (GOES) is a collaborative NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and NASA program to provide continuous imagery and data on atmospheric conditions and solar activity. Picture: EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Rand Water conducts infrastructure maintenance at Waterval Reservoir in Bergbron, 25 June 2024. The maintenance has affected water supply to Joburg residents. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A woman dressed as a dominatrix poses for photos (photographer not seen) with two men role-playing as animals in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, on June 23, 2024. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
A joint investigation team conducts a probe into the cause of a devastating fire at a lithium battery plant in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, South Korea, 25 June 2024. At least 22 people, including 20 foreign nationals, were confirmed dead in a lithium battery plant fire in Hwaseong that broke out on 24 June, South Korean fire department said. Picture: EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL
‘Rabelo’ boats ride on the Douro River during the 40th Rabelos boat race organized by the Porto Wine Brotherhood as part of the Sao Joao festivities in Porto, Portugal, 24 June 2024. Rabelos boats were used to transport barrels of Port wine, brought from producers to Porto, across the Douro River, where the wine was then exported to the rest of the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO
A worker of the Edhi Foundation sprays cool water on people along a street on a hot day in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 June 2024. Pakistan is experiencing a severe heatwave, with temperatures reaching up to 50 degrees Celsius in some areas, causing health concerns for citizens. Cities such as Dadu and Moenjodaro have recorded 50 degrees Celsius, while Karachi, the country’s financial hub, is bracing for its hottest week of the year, with temperatures potentially ranging between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius. The Met Office has warned that plain areas will remain under this severe heatwave, with possible dusty winds and thunderstorms, while people are advised to stay cool and hydrated. Picture: EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
A Nepalese farmer prepares to plant rice saplings in a terraced paddy field during the beginning of the monsoon season in the Tinpiple village, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 June 2024. The annual monsoon season in Nepal normally begins in mid-June, lasting until the end of August or early September. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the agricultural industry plays a significant role in Nepal’s Gross Domestic Product, contributing around 60 percent of the GDP. It also provides employment to over 38 percent of the population and accounts for 80 percent of the value of the country’s exports. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Residents during an oversight visit to oThongathi to assess recovery and relief efforts at oThongathi Community Hall on June 25, 2024 in oThongathi, South Africa. oThongathi was hardest hit by the storm that left a trail of destruction in six district municipalities of KwaZulu-Natal with a cost estimate of over R1,3 billion. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)
Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a head priest displays a holy relic, believed to be the hair from the beard of the Prophet Muhammad, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 25 June 2024. Kashmiri Muslims are holding special prayers to observe the Martyr Day anniversary of Hazrat Usman Ghani (Uthman ibn Affan), the third Khalifah (Caliph) of Islam. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A soccer fan of Croatia ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 group B soccer match between Croatia and Italy, in Leipzig, Germany, 24 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Members of Britain’s armed forces take part in a ceremonial welcome for the Emperor and Empress of Japan at Horseguards Parade in London, Britain, 25 June 2024. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan are undertaking a three day state visit to the UK. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
