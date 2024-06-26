24 hours in pictures, 26 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
The scene in Fleurhof, Roodepoort where a female Metrobus passenger was shot and killed, 26 June 2024. The gunman fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of Pope Francis at the Vatican, police using water cannons and tear gas to disperse teachers and principals protesting against salary anomalies in Colombo, Julian Assange arriving in Australia and flooding in Italy.
Pope Francis puts on a hat as he greets the faithful during the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, 26 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI
Tyler The Creator (L) and friends lift Lionel Boyce (2-R) as they arrive to ‘The Bear season 3’ premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California, USA, 25 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
Police use water cannons and tear gas to disperse teachers and principals protesting against salary anomalies during an anti-government demonstration in Colombo on June 26, 2024. (Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Horses run past the Hermitage of El Rocio during the annual ‘Saca de las Yeguas'(round-up of the wild mares) in Almonte on June 26, 2024. Each year in late June, large herds of free-roaming horses are rounded up from the marshes and forests at the Donana National Park to be driven past the Hermitage of El Rocio, where they are blessed before heading on to run through the crowded streets of Almonte. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
A sedated rhinoceros lies unconscious as professor James Larkin (L) from the University of the Witwatersrand’s Radiation and Health Physics Unit (RHPU) uses a can of identification spray (DataDot) after carefully implanting dosed and calculated radioisotopes into it’s horns along with other Rhisotope Project members at an undisclosed location in the Waterbury UNESCO biosphere in Mokopane on June 25, 2024. South African scientists on Tuesday injected radioactive material into live rhino horns to make them easier to detect at border posts in a pioneering project aimed at curbing poaching. The country is home to a large majority of the world’s rhinos and a hotspot for poaching, which is driven by demand from Asia, where horns are used in traditional medicine for their supposed therapeutic effect. At the Limpopo rhino orphanage in the Waterberg area, northeast of the country, a few of the thick-skinned herbivores grazed in the low savannah. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP)
Canadian model Coco Rocha presents a creation from the Autumn/Winter 2024-25 Haute Couture collection by French designer Stephane Rolland during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 25 June 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 24 to 27 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
A woman rows her boat with a baby on her back in a waterway in the Makoko waterfront community in the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria, 25 June 2024. According to a report by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, 29 deaths from cholera and more than 579 suspected cases have been reported in Lagos, as of 25 June. The local government listed Makoko, an informal settlement, as an area affected with cholera, an acute diarrhoeal infection caused by ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Picture: EPA-EFE/EMMANUEL ADEGBOYE
Argentinean singer Nicki Nicole (C) performs during the Mawazine International Music Festival at Olm Souissi Stage in Rabat, Morocco, 25 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jalal Morchidi
A man herds camels at a camel market on the outskirt of Nouakchott on June 26, 2024. The vast desert country in West Africa, will vote on June 29 for the presidential election. The former French colony, independent since 1960, experienced a succession of coups from 1978 to 2008, before the 2019 election – won by ex-general Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, who is seeking a second term the 29th – marks the first transition between two elected presidents. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gives thumbs up after arriving at Canberra Airport in Canberra on June 26, 2024, after he pleaded guilty at a US court in Saipan to a single count of conspiracy to obtain and disseminate US national defence information. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned home to Australia to start life as a free man June 26 after admitting he revealed US defence secrets in a deal that unlocked the door to his London prison cell. (Photo by WILLIAM WEST / AFP)
An aerial view of an area affected by the flood of the Secchia river in Modena, northern Italy, 25 June 2024. The Italian Civil Protection has issued a storm warning on 24 June for Sardinia, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany and Marche. Heavy showers, local hail storms and strong gusts of wind are expected. In the Modena area, the bridges over the Secchia river have been closed, while the closure of the Navicello Bridge over the Panaro river is also scheduled. Picture: EPA-EFE/Michele Lapini
Honduran workers install a new electrical wiring network to improve distribution in the municipalities of Santa Lucia and Valle de Angeles in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 25 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR
People sail on a gondola in a canal in the tourist area of Dalian, in China’s northeastern Liaoning province on June 26, 2024. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)
A 1983 signed holiday card from Princess Diana is on display during an auction preview titled ‘Princess Diana’s Elegance & A Royal Collection’ at The Peninsula Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 25 June 2024. The auction is hosted by Julien’s Auctions and will take place on 27 June, 2024 at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
A Tyrannosaurus rex fossil on display during the launch event of the Victoria the T. rex exhibition at Melbourne Museum in Melbourne, Australia, 26 June 2024. One of the world’s largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossils is the prehistoric star of an internationally touring exhibition that opens on 28 June at Melbourne Museum. Picture: EPA-EFE/EUGENE HYLAND
