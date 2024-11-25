24 hours in pictures, 25 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This photograph shows tyres burn in front of ArcelorMittal factory during a demonstration against the closure of the factory in Saint-Brice-Courcelles, near Reims, northern France, on November 25, 2024. (Photo by FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring police detaining activists and members of the People’s Front for Freedom in Kenya, brooms and shovels covered in mud after cleanup of flood affected area in Paiporta town, Valencia, a member of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempt during a protest, and aerial views of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral a few days before its reopening. Police detain activists and members of the People’s Front for Freedom, a newly formed party in Uganda, before reaching the Kenya embassy in Kampala, Uganda, 25 November 2024. The activists demanded the Kenyan government explain how opposition figure Kizza Besigye, who was reported missing in Nairobi, Kenya, and allegedly kidnapped and brought back to Uganda, reappeared in a military court in Kampala last week. Besigye, a four-time presidential contender and former military officer of the Uganda People’s Defense Force, appeared at the court days after he was reported missing in Nairobi, Kenya, where he had traveled to attend a book launch. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI Brooms and shovels covered in mud after cleanup of flood affected area in Paiporta town, Valencia, Spain, 25 November 2025. Floods triggered by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country on 29 October 2024, devastating Valencia and neighboring provinces and leaving at least 229 people dead. Picture: EPA-EFE/MANUEL BRUQUE Vendors sell groundnuts (peanuts) during the annual groundnut fair of ‘Kadlekai Parishe’ or peanut festival, as farmers celebrate the first groundnut crop of the year, in Bangalore, India, 25 November2024. Thousands of people attended the annual groundnut fair falls on the last Monday of Karthika Masa (a month in the Hindu calendar) and a large number of groundnut vendors showcasing different varieties of peanuts from villages and districts around Bangalore. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV An internally displaced Palestinian child looks out of a tent in the Al-Mawasi area, on the beach near Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 25 November 2024. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people (or nine in ten people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. Since October 2023, only about 11 percent of the Gaza Strip has not been placed under Israeli-issued evacuation orders, the UN aid coordination office OCHA said. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD A member of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempts to throw back teargas shells fired by riot policemen as they protest during a march to Islamabad demanding Khan’s release in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) This aerial photograph shows scaffoldings on Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral a few days before its reopening, on November 25, 2024. The Notre-Dame Cathedral is set to re-open early December 2024, with a planned weekend of ceremonies on December 7 and 8, 2024, five years after the 2019 fire which ravaged the world heritage landmark and toppled its spire. Some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were mobilised for the five-year restoration costing hundreds of millions of euros. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) Visitors stroll and take photos of the autumn leaves changing colours along “Ginggo Promenade” at Showa Kinen National Park in the city of Tachikawa, suburban Tokyo on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Richard A. Brooks / AFP) People perform at a flash mob entitled ‘Never again’ on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Naples, Italy, 25 November 2024. The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked annually on 25 November, with this year’s theme being ‘Every 10 Minutes, a woman is killed. #NoExcuse. UNiTE to End Violence against Women’. Picture: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO Supporters of Georgian opposition parties banging on the wall of the Georgian Parliament building to protest against the results of the parliamentary election, before first session of newly elected parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, 25 November 2024. On 26 October parliamentary elections were held in Georgia. Around 20 parties competed for seats in the country’s highest legislative body, which consists of 150 deputies. The ruling Georgian Dream Party was announced winner of the parliamentary elections. Picture: EPA-EFE/DAVID MDZINARISHVILI This photograph shows a shape-shifting flock of thousands of birds flying over the down town of Nice, southeastern France, on november 25, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) Martin Meyer, KZN MEC for Public Works and digintaries at the official unveiling of the multi-million-rand inner city repurposing project of unutilized and abandoned government buildings at Esplanade Government Building on November 25, 2024 in Durban, South Africa. The unveiling also form part of close to R1 billion injection into the refurbishment and facelift of the iconic Esplanade Government Building. (Photo by Gallo Images/Eliah July) Diggers work at the garbage dump where household goods, damaged by floods, are piled up in the town of Catarroja, Valencia, eastern Spain, 25 November 2024. Floods triggered by the DANA (high-altitude isolated depression) weather phenomenon hit the east of the country on 29 October 2024, devastating Valencia and neighboring provinces and leaving at least 229 people dead. The rubble of a damaged building after an Israeli airstrike on the Tayouneh area, south of Beirut, Lebanon, 25 November 2024. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,750 people have been killed and more than 15,600 others injured in Lebanon since the escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. Picture: EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH A group of protesters stage a demonstration as Bangladesh Army personnel stand guard in front of the Bangla newspaper Prothom Alo's office in Dhaka on November 25, 2024. Protesters in Bangladesh on November 25 surrounded the offices of one of the few remaining independent newspapers, Prothom Alo, in the latest mass demonstrations demanding that critical media close. (Photo by Munir UZ ZAMAN / AFP) A general view shows the cityscape through a wall fence at the Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop in Kabul on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)