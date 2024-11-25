48 hours in pictures, 24 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit poses with a trophy after he receives the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year prize during the 2024 World Rugby Awards ceremony at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco, on November 24, 2024. (Photo by Frederic Dides / AFP)

A supporter of Uruguay’s presidential candidate for the Frente Amplio party, Yamandu Orsi, waits for the results of the presidential runoff election at la Rambla in Montevideo on November 24, 2024. Uruguayans voted on Sunday to elect their next president in an open-ended ballot that could mark the return to power of the left of the iconic former president José Mujica or the continuity of the center-right coalition after five years in power. (Photo by Santiago Mazzarovich / AFP) Dominik Raschner of Austria in action during the first run of the Men’s Slalom race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Gurgl, Austria, 24 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI A woman poses with a chain during the national demonstration against sexual violence organized by Belgian platform Mirabal, in Brussels, Belgium, 24 November 2024. The assassination of the three Mirabal sisters, all Dominican political activists, by the dictator Rafael Trujillo on 25 November 1960 led the Dominican Republic to propose November 25 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. On this day, awareness-raising activities are conducted by governments, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to combat violence against women. Picture: EPA-EFE/FREDERIC SIERAKOWSKI Residents and firefighters put out a fire at Tondo in Manila on November 24, 2024. Raging orange flames and thick black smoke billowed into the sky, as fire ripped through hundreds of houses in a closely built slum area of the Philippine capital Manila. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) People dressed as the tv character ‘Mrs. Roper’ march during the Doo Dah Parade in Pasadena, California, USA, 24 November 2024. The 45th annual Doo Dah Parade, known as the “twisted sister” of the conventional Rose Parade which takes place on 01 January annually, began as a grassroots event in 1978 to gain national attention for its eccentric satire. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER A vedor displays a donkey for sale at famous donkey market in Karachi, Pakistan, 24 November 2024. The price of donkeys in Pakistan has soared to PKR 300,000 (around 1,080 USD) due to rising demand from China for donkey hides, which are used in cosmetics and traditional medicines, according to sellers at the market. This surge has led to a decline in local buyers at markets like Karachi’s Lehari donkey market, as the high prices make them unaffordable for many. The growing global demand for natural resources in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals has significantly influenced domestic markets, with no signs of demand slowing down. In June 2023, Pakistan approved the export of donkey hides to China, formalizing trade agreements to meet this increasing demand, which also includes the potential export of other goods like cattle and dairy products. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER Monkeys cling to a foreign tourist during the annual Monkey Banquet at Phra Prang Sam Yod ancient temple in Lopburi, some 180km from Bangkok, central Thailand, 24 November 2024. The annual gala has been organized since 1989 by Lopburi’s entrepreneur Yongyuth Kitwatananusont, offering all-you-can-eat fruits, vegetables, and desserts for monkeys to honor the long-tailed macaques to attract tourists to visit the town to promote tourism. According to the Wildlife Department, more than 2,000 urban monkeys were captured in 2024 by authorities to control the monkey population after the growing complaints of residents that the macaques maraud food, frequently confront residents, causing accidents as well as their properties, assets, and the ancient city to be overrun and damaged by the monkeys. Picture: EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT A picture shows a damaged building at the site of overnight Israeli airstrikes that targeted Tayouneh area in Beirut’s suburbs on November 25, 2024. (Photo by IBRAHIM AMRO / AFP) Supporters of Racing celebrate the Copa Sudamericana championship title in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 24 November 2024. Players of Racing arrived in Argentina from Paraguay, where a historic reception awaited them after winning the Copa Sudamericana final against Brazil’s Cruzeiro 3-1. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR The SailGP team of the New Zealand on the way to win the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER Students and climate protestors take to the water in attempt to blockade the access to the Newcastle coal port in protest for climate action during People’s Blockade on November 22, 2024 in Newcastle, Australia. Climate activists from the group Rising Tide staged a protest in Newcastle Harbour, attempting to block the entry of a large bulk carrier into the world’s largest coal port. Despite a court ruling that quashed a marine exclusion zone, police warned that ongoing protests could lead to fines or imprisonment. The demonstration is part of a week-long event called The People’s Blockade, with over 1,000 participants expected, including a performance by Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett. Bikers during the Toy Run to Killarney International Raceway on November 24, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The ride is South Africa's largest motorcycle ride, where tens of thousands of bikers rally together to give toys to the needy children of South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A reveler takes part in the annual Pride Parade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 24, 2024. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)