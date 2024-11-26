24 hours in pictures, 26 November 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring a woman posing for a picture during a march to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Buenos Aires, outgoing Rear Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde at the South African Navy Fleet Change of Command Parade at Martello Sports Field, policemen firing tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest, and Indian police personnel paying tribute at the memorial built in memory of the victims, on the 16th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

The installation ‘Wall of Dolls,’ commemoration victims of gender-based violence, is on display on the facade of the Liguria region palace on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Genoa, Italy, 25 November 2024. About 1,500 people took part in a rally organized by the association ‘Non una di Meno’ in Genoa the same day. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

A woman poses for a picture during a march to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women in Buenos Aires on November 25, 2024. (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO / AFP)

Outgoing Rear Admiral Musawenkosi Nkomonde at the South African Navy Fleet Change of Command Parade at Martello Sports Field on November 26, 2024 in Simon’s Town, South Africa. The ceremony honours the service of Rear Admiral Nkomonde and also celebrates the promise of innovation and excellence in the SA Navy under Rear Admiral Matsane’s command. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party during a protest to demand the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. – Thousands of protestors calling for the release of Pakistan’s jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan defied roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the nation’s capital on November 26. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Indian police personnel pay tribute at the memorial built in memory of the victims, on the 16th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks, at Mumbai police head-quarters in Mumbai, India, 26 November 2024. Around 170 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured when 10 heavily-armed Islamist militants stormed the city on 26 November 2008, attacking a number of sites, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, as well as the two luxury hotels: Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi, the popular tourist restaurant Leopold Cafe and the Jewish centre Chabad House. Picture: EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A woman takes shelter from rain at the Kovalam beach on the outskirts of Chennai on November 26, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

Boats are moored in the waters of Dal Lake amid fog in Srinagar on November 26, 2024. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets are parked at the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during a media tour, in Port Klang, outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 26 November 2024. The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, part of Carrier Strike Group Three (CSG-3), docked in Malaysia on 23 November, marking the first visit from a US aircraft carrier to Malaysia since 2012. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL / POOL

An aerial view shows Hindu devotees lighting oil lamps during Laksha Deepotsava, festival of hundred thousand lights, at the Shri Panchalinga Nageshwara temple in Bengaluru on November 25, 2024. (Photo by Idrees MOHAMMED / AFP)

A patient suffering from dengue fever receives medical treatment at an isolation ward of the Lady Reading government hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan, 26 November 2024. Health officials in Pakistan are reporting a continued increase in dengue fever cases, with the numbers in the thousands, with experts warning of a critical situation ahead. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A woman dressed like a snow queen performs at the Christmas market at Bebelplatz (Bebel Square) in Berlin, Germany, 25 November 2024. There are dozens of Christmas markets in the German capital which open around the end of November. Picture: EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Ginger bread men decorate a sweets stall at a Christmas market on Berlin’s Breitscheid platz, the site of the capital’s Memorial Church, on November 25, 2024. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

A swimmer is seen against the sunrise at Cronulla Beach in Sydney, Australia, 26 November 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

