24 hours in pictures, 26 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
A person walks past a mural of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool, Britain, 26 January 2024. Klopp on 26 January 2024 announced that he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season. Having joined the club in 2015, during his time as manager Liverpool have won six major trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Jazmin Felix-Hotham (L) of New Zealand in action during the women’s match between New Zealand and Ireland at the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Perth, Australia, 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
epa11105472 Eduardo Lopez (2-L) of Spain is tackled during the men’s match between South Africa and Spain at the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Perth, Australia, 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Andy Lapthorne (L) of Britain and David Wagner of the USA hold up the trophy following their win in the Men’s Wuad Wheelchair Doubles final against Donald Ramphadi of South Africa and Guy Sasson of Israel on Day 13 of the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT
Artists Larry Karlin (L), from the US, and Carlos Lopez Garrido (R), Spain, decorate the stand of La Rioja region at Fitur International Tourism Fair with paintings made with red wine in Madrid, Spain, 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Fernando Díaz
A cyclist rides next to cherry blossoms at Yangmingshan national park in Taipei, Taiwan, 26 January 2024. Taiwan boasts various varieties of cherry blossoms, with the season spanning from January to April and featuring renowned viewing spots like Yangmingshan National Park, Wuling Farm, Alishan, and Sun Moon Lake. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
A man dressed as fir branches kisses a woman as he parades through the night during the ‘sortie des Sauvages’ in the village of Le Noirmont, Switzerland, 25 January 2024 (issued 26 January 2024). The ‘sortie des Sauvages’ (outing of the savages) traditionally marks the opening of the Franches-Montagnes carnival. During the event, men dressed as fir branches with blackened faces and carrying bells, lanterns or other whips, leave the farms to descend on the village to track down the ‘baichatte’ (the young women who dare defy the savages), who try to recognize the men hiding behind the costume. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Selvyn Davids (R) of South Africa runs in for a try during the men’s match between South Africa and Spain at the World Rugby Sevens Series tournament in Perth, Australia, 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis leads audience with Members of the International Joint Commission for theological dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Churches and Participants in the annual study visit of young priests and monks of the Eastern Orthodox Churches in the Vatican City, 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT
A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service (OIS) shows Nevio Gross (R) of Switzerland competing in the Speed Skating Men’s Mass Start Semifinal 1 during the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea, 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/Bob Martin for OIS/IOC
Anti-Australia Day protestors gather outside the Gabba on Day 2 of the Second Test between Australia and the West Indies at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia 26 January 2024. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
Indian paramilitary marching contingent parade during India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, 26 January 2024. The Republic Day of India marks the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of the country to a Republic on 26 January 1950. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Women personnel of Central Reserve Police Force and Border security force parade during India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, 26 January 2024. The Republic Day of India marks the adoption of the constitution of India and the transition of the country to a Republic on 26 January 1950. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
During a press conference Reverend Dr. Jeff Hood, the spiritual advisor for convicted killer Kenneth Eugene Smith, describes the execution of Smith by nitrogen gas by the State of Alabama in Atmore, Alabama, USA, 25 January 2024. There have been protests by several human rights groups who claim the experimental method of using nitrogen gas hypoxia to execute people may not work. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON
South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor and Vusimuzi Madonsela, the South African Ambassador to the Netherlands, during a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, The Netherlands, on a request by South Africa for emergency measures for Gaza, 26 January 2024. The UN court is to deliver an interim ruling in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel and decide whether to issue emergency measures ordering Israel to halt its operations in Gaza. EPA-EFE/Remko de Waal
Election Commission workers prepare ballot papers and ballot boxes for the upcoming 2024 Indonesian general elections at a logistics warehouse in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 26 January 2024. Indonesia is to hold general and presidential elections on 14 February 2024. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI