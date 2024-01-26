24 hours in pictures, 26 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

A person walks past a mural of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in Liverpool, Britain, 26 January 2024. Klopp on 26 January 2024 announced that he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season. Having joined the club in 2015, during his time as manager Liverpool have won six major trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN