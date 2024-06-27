24 hours in pictures, 27 June 2024
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa celebrates alongside teammates during a DRS review to successfully dismiss Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan (not pictured) LBW during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Semi-Final match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on June 26, 2024 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)
We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including pictures of protests in Kenya, Joburg’s new fire chief, Paris fashion and football fans at the Euros.
A man reacts on the floor as Kenya Police officers arrest him while stopping people from gathering for a planned demonstration called after a nationwide deadly protest against a controversial now-withdrawn tax bill left over 20 dead in downtown Nairobi, on June 27, 2024. Kenyans are preparing to take to the streets on Thursday for a white march the day after President William Ruto announced the withdrawal of the draft budget providing for tax increases, at the origin of a protest which foundered in murderous violence. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
US media personality and businessperson Paris Hilton (C) appears before the House Ways and Means Committee hearing entitled ‘Strengthening Child Welfare and Protecting America’s Children’, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 26 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Geese fly past soldiers of an honor guard during the Anniversary Parade of the Danish Royal Life Guards at the Life Guard Barracks in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)
A parade takes place at the Commissioning Ceremony for the new Johannesburg Fire Chief Andries Mucavele (not pictured), 27 June 2024, at the Florida Park Fire Station, in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
New Johannesburg Fire Chief Andries Mucavele is seen at a Commissioning Ceremony for his new post, 27 June 2024, at the Florida Park Fire Station, in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Consul General of India (Durban) Dr. Thelma John David (2nd left) introduces Indian classical dancer Nicholyn Archary (L) to Director General of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) Kumar Tuhin and High Commissioner of India to South Africa Prabhat Kumar during the First International Yoga Conference in Africa organisd by the Consulate General of India, Durban and held at the University of Kwazulu-Natal (Durban) campus yesterday. Picture: :RAJESH JANTILAL
A seagull made of wire was installed on a lantern on the pier of the Moskva River in Moscow, Russia, 26 June 2024. The installation was created by an unknown street artist. Picture: EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV
The boat ‘La Sanadora’, cruises at sunset with nurses on board to provide health care for the community of San Juan de Sasipahua in Datem del Maranon, in the Peruvian Amazon, Peru, 11 June 2024 (issued 26 June 2024). UNICEF nurses on board the ‘La Sanadora’ boat vaccinate children and babies and provide health care for pregnant women who lack access to health services. Picture: EPA-EFE/Paula Bayarte
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab from the Autumn/Winter 2024/25 Women’s Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 June 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 24 to 27 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
Smoke billows in the Israeli northern town of Metulla from cross-border rockets launched by Hezbollah from the Lebanese side, as seen from Khiam village, Lebanon, 26 June 2024. According to an Israeli army report, the IDF fighter jets on 26 June struck Hezbollah military structure and observation post and other infrastructure in the areas of Kfarchouba, Ayta ash Shab, and Khiam in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah said in statement the group targeted buildings in Metulla with ‘appropriate weapons’ in response to the Israeli attacks on southern villages. Picture: EPA-EFE/STR
Indonesian workers boil tofu as part of its making process at a tofu factory in Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia, 27 June 2024. According to tofu factory owner Nasirin, the weakening of the Indonesian rupiah has made the imported soybean prices very high and impacted his tofu business, especially his profit margin. The weakening of the Indonesian rupiah exchange rate against the US dollar is affecting tofu and tempeh producers as soybeans are the main raw material for the tofu and tempeh industry, most of which must be imported from Brazil and the United States. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Commuters make their way across a street during rainfall in New Delhi on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
Kenyan police officers undergo training during Prime Minister Garry Conille’s visit to the Multinational Mission base in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 26 June 2024. The first Kenyan police deployed in Haiti, in response to an international request for assistance, begin to engage with a country they will help in addressing violence and restoring normalcy after years of crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin
Festival goers sit below flags at Worthy Farm on the first day of the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, Glastonbury, Britain, 26 June 2024. The Glastonbury Festival 2024 runs from 26 to 30 June. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Fan of Belgium reacts ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 Group E soccer match between Ukraine and Belgium, in Stuttgart, Germany, 26 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
The Eiffel tower decorated with the Olympic rings seen from the working site of the opening ceremony at the Trocadero in Paris, France, 26 June 2024. The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin with a nautical parade on the Seine and ends on the protocol stage in front of the Eiffel Tower on 26 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Fans of Turkey wait for the start of the UEFA EURO 2024 group F soccer match between Czech Republic and Turkey, in Hamburg, Germany, 26 June 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
An injured man receives medical care after a cabin from the metrocable transport system fell in Medellin, Colombia, 26 June 2024. At least one person died and ten more were injured when a cabin from the Metrocable, the cable car network in Medellin, fell as it was about to enter one of the transportation system’s stations, where at least 90 users were trapped after the operation was stopped. Picture: EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega
Military police line up in front of supporters of Bolivian President Luis Arce during a protest against military personnel trying to enter the government headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia, 26 June 2024. A group of soldiers led by Bolivian Army general commander Juan Jose Zuniga entered Plaza Murillo on 26 June 2024 using a tank to knock down the door of the government headquarters. The soldiers withdrew after Bolivian President Luis Arce changed the heads of the entire military high command, describing the action as a coup attempt. Picture: EPA-EFE/Luis Gandarillas
A firefighter from Prevfogo, a wildfire extinguishment brigade of the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA), takes part in extinguishing a fire in the Brazilian Pantanal, in Corumba, Brazil, 26 June 2024. The fires ravaging the Pantanal, the world’s largest wetland shared by Brazil, Paraguay, and Bolivia, are leaving a blanket of smoke and ashes across the biome, experiencing one of the worst droughts in history. Picture: EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
