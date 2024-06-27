24 hours in pictures, 27 June 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa celebrates alongside teammates during a DRS review to successfully dismiss Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan (not pictured) LBW during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Semi-Final match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy on June 26, 2024 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)